Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Plans to Take Legal Action

Following the #MeToo movement, more and more survivors of sexual assault have felt the courage to speak up about their personal experiences. One anonymous Twitter user has recently come forward to share her story, claiming that Canadian pop star Justin Bieber sexually assaulted her in 2014. However, the Intentions singer has come forward with a series of tweets denying the incident. In fact, based on his timeline, he’s claiming that the events are “factually impossible.”

The woman, who goes by the name Danielle, tweeted from an anonymous account @danielleglvn  Saturday night. The account was removed from Twitter shortly after Bieber publicly commented on the situation. According to Danielle, the incident allegedly took place at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014. But Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted her—and he has the receipts to prove it.

The original tweets have been removed from the micro-blogging site. Fortunately, PopCrave has reposted the photo series:

Bieber quickly refuted these claims, providing his Twitter followers a series of articles, emails, and receipts as evidence that this incident is “factually impossible.”

Justin Bieber Tweets

Following Danielle’s story, another Twitter user has come forward claiming that Bieber also allegedly assaulted her in 2015. Bieber has yet to respond to those accusations.

 

