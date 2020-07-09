‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera is Missing After Renting a Boat with Her Son

Officials are searching for actress Naya Rivera after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat she rented Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow., the former “Glee” star rented the boat about 1 p.m. and went swimming with her son, who was the last to see her before she went missing.

Buschow said the boy returned to the boat after swimming but his mother did not follow. The 4-year-old was found sleeping on the boat by himself by other boaters in the lake.

“He’s in good health,” Bushow said of Rivera’s son. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department will be joined by search and rescue teams from neighboring counties and will deploy divers and air units in the morning. According to Bushow, officials were able to confirm her identity after finding her wallet and identification on the boat.

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical sitcom “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

