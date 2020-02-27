Coronavirus Spreads to California with 28 Cases

The United States coronavirus havoc has now begun with 28 confirmed cases in California. In addition to the confirmed cases there are about 8,400 other cases being closely monitored for the virus at the moment. While hysteria seems to brew in the media Dr. Sonia Y. Angell, the California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer assures the public that the risk still remains minimal to the American public despite the confirmed cases.

However, the source of the virus for a lot of these cases still remains a mystery. The latest California patient to have contracted the illness does not have the exposure to others with the illness or travel history that a lot of the other patients have had.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom explained that they are working overtime to get ahold on more information. “We are currently in deep partnership with CDC on one overriding protocol that drives our principle focus right now and that’s testing, and the importance to increase our testing protocols and to have point of contact diagnostic testing as our top priority not just in the state of California, but I imagine all over the United States.”

The latest case that has an unknown source of contraction, was out and about in public and was not quarantined before time of contraction, which has caused a major concern about the spread. As of now the California health officials have 200 test kits available on hand and are expecting to receive a lot more in the next coming days.

The current outbreak in California doesn’t come as much of a surprise as this was the first stop for American patients who had contracted the virus and were evacuated from the outbreak point in Wuhan, China back in January. There was a conundrum when a mistake in the lab caused the U.S. health officials to release an infected patient from quarantine at the Marine Corps base to the UC San Diego Health facility.

President Trump went on a familiar tweeting spree citing MSDNC and Comcast as fake news. He accused the outlets of making the “caronavirus” look as bad as possible and causing panic. The press conference Trump gave on the coronavirus was heavy in grandiosity and light on actual information about a game plan.

Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

“The—John’s Hopkins I guess is a highly respected great place. They did a study, comprehensive. The countries best and worst prepared for an epidemic. And the United States is now—we’re rated number one.”