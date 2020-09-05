back to school fashion

It’s time to head back to school. Whether it’s your freshman or senior year, you know you want fashion to impress but feel comfortable at the same time. From preppy to sportswear, we uncover the best trends for the back to school season.

Smarten Up—and we’re not just talking about your grades. Get the studious look not only through actually studying but also in your fashion. Funnel neck tops are a great way to smarten your look and keep you comfortable this season. Pair a neutral coloured (navy, black, white) top with a casual blazer and pointed shoes ready for job interviews or play down the preppy style with converse and fitted jeans for a smart-casual college look.

Sportify—Bomber jackets are replacing varsity jackets this season for both guys and girls. Get Grease vibes in your style by adding a black (satin sheen for the ladies) bomber jacket over a scruffy t-shirt. How about that for a whole new trendy take on wearing your pyjamas to college? Ditch those basketball shorts for well-fitted jeans to complete this comfortable yet stylish look. Alternatively, if you want to stand out, go for a bomber jacket with a funky print.

Keep Warm—As the temperatures drop for those on the east coast, duffle coats are a great addition to your fall wardrobe. The duffle coat is a big F/W 2016 trend in menswear with the camel duffle coat being seen on the catwalk. Pair it over your usual college outfits and hiker boots for a warm stylish take on this season’s trends.

Key trend colours—Copper, dark green, navy, grey, black and check print.

It’s hat season—The only good thing about summer leaving and getting back to school is the excuse to wear hats—especially from summer to fall. Whether your outfit is a bit plain or you don’t have time to do your hair, a hat can disguise all of this whilst still looking fashionable. This season is all about black floppy hat and berets. Add to a monochrome outfit such as a button up flowy shirt and black jeans with a bold lip to ooze fall vibes with minimal effort.

Layering—Layering is the perfect hack in that awkward transition from summer to fall. Don’t buy a whole new wardrobe, just mix it up through layering. High neck tops and duster jackets are big in fashion this season, being great layering pieces to pop on and off during college. Transition your summer dresses with a long sleeve high-neck top, tights and ankle boots for a fall look. Pair your crop tops with a shirt or a chiffon vest underneath for a whole new look. Puffer jackets have been seen on Balenciaga’s AW16 catwalk in bright colours. They are light and warm making them great for fall.

Stand out—Whatever your personal style is, this season is all about standing out and expressing yourself through fashion—go bold. Rock those choker necklaces or mismatched earrings for a 90s back-to-school look. Adding in statement accessories is an easy way to upgrade your wardrobe and try different trends. For those going to job interviews, ditch the heels and wear pointed flats that give the illusion of wearing a fancy shoe but are also extremely comfortable.

Key trend designs and colours—Monochrome, maroon, mustard yellow, burnt orange, check print.

