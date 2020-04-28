Aliens Exist? — The Pentagon Releases UFO Videos

Could it be true? Are aliens actually real? The Department of Defense has officially released three declassified videos showing Navy pilots interacting with “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

On April 27th, 2020, the Department of Defense released an online statement regarding the release of three historical navy videos. According to the statement, one of the videos was taken in November 2004 and the other two took place in January 2015.

“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as “unidentified.””

Is this proof of aliens?

So basically unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Aliens confirmed? Take a look for yourself. Check out the video below.

