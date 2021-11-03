Which Colleges are Best for History?

If you want to study everything us human have done in the past, individually and collectively, then make sure you go through this article as we look at the concept of the subject as well as list which colleges are the best for history.

What is History?

A basic definition of the subject is that it is study of events and happenings of the past. Many who are keen on researching specific events will attempt to acquire evidence to get a better understanding to why people done what they did at that time. The subject is great at unveiling different cultures, societies and beliefs from many different nations across the world leaving us with a clearer idea on how they have been shaped into the country they are in the present world. This makes it one of the most interesting subjects to delve into.

Jobs

Job prospects after completing a History major includes roles in politics, journalism, academia, law and business.

Ranked

Listed below are 10 of the best U.S. colleges to study History according to the QS World University Rankings 2021.

1: Harvard University

History is one of the most prestigious departments at Harvard and has always remained as one of the premier institutions for the subject across the world. They have 50 faculty members with an extensive variety of specialties ranging from ‘Power and Civilization: China’ to ‘The History of Energy’. For more information about their history department, click here.

2: Yale University

The history department at Yale has existed since 1919 and since then has been a distinguished department. The department’s faculty is known for being of the most illustrious in the world researching and teaching histories from various parts of the world. For more information about their history department, click here.

3: Columbia University

Similar to Harvard and Yale, the history department at Columbia is also one of the leader centers of historical scholarship. From courses ranging from ‘Immigrant New York’ to Failed Empire: Sweden in the Early Modern World’ the department offers everything. In their own words, their program “offers a broad education in most areas of historical scholarship and attempts to train students for a discipline and a profession in the midst of considerable change”. For more information about their history department, click here.

4: Stanford University

The history department at Stanford is known for its world-renowned faculty and its variety of courses it offers. Numerous members of the faculty release books each year which receive various awards and fellowships therefore increasing the esteemed nature of the institutions. For more information about their history department, click here.

5: University of California – Berkeley

The History department at Berkeley have a proud heritage on their engagement with Asian history. The department have a put together very interesting and ambitious programs regarding the study of Southeast Asia, South Asia and East Asia, as well as compiling course relating to modern and ancient history. For more information of their history department, click here.

6: Princeton University

The history department at Princeton also provide a wide range of course but provide real strength in pre-modern European history. Reputation of the institutions has grown due to expertise in the history of the US, East/South/Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Near East and the History of Science. For more information about their history department, click here.

7: University of California – Los Angeles

UCLA provides students with a world-renowned faculty, composed with prize-winning scholars and teachers in addition to the department providing a wide array of periods and geographics contexts. For more information about their history department, click here.

8: University of Chicago

The University of Chicago history department boast twenty winners of the Quantrell Prize, the institutions’ highest honor of teaching. For more information about their history, click here.

9: University of Michigan

Despite the University of Michigan not being known as one of the most prestigious institutions around, it can certainly be proud of its top-quality history department. They department embraces the diversity of the past along with its innovative research and teaching. For more information about their history department, click here.

10: Cornell University

Cornell University’s department of History “thrives on its close relationship with many other departments, centers and area studies programs in the humanities and social sciences at Cornell”. For more information about their history department, click here.

History is a subject where you can provide your own conclusions from the various patterns in human history you manage to identify. From Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie, Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang and Julius Caesar, history is one of the widest-ranging subjects of them all.

