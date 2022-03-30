Sustainable Moving: Tips For a Green Moving Season

From packing materials to junk disposal there are plenty of ways to reduce the environmental footprint and orchestrate a successful green move.

Eighty percent of moves are recorded to happen from April through September, which means we are right on the crux of peak moving season. With single and family homes going through the changes of home-buying, home-selling, renting, or downsizing, this can be a chaotic time for those who are trying to make a big residential change.

One efficient way to facilitate a sustainable move is to greatly reduce the number of disposable packing materials used. Using reusable storage totes, packing blankets, and old clothing in replacement of paper can eliminate the amount of trash after a move.

When it comes to a green move, less is more. Whether you are moving from a large home to a smaller one or vice-versa, you will still need to purge a lot of your belongings to make room for new beginnings.

While it can be tempting to leave items you no longer need outside, there are plenty of sustainable and charitable ways to rid yourself of furniture, clothing, and any other things that won’t be relocating with you. With the convenience of plenty of different marketplace apps, there is a slew of options for you to sell your items and make some extra money along the way. If you don’t have time or the need to sell items then there are plenty of local donation centers that will take your unneeded belongings and allocate them to people or places in need.

Throwing away electronics without proper disposal can result in mass damage to the environment. When disposing of electronics, such as computers, batteries, or TVs, there are plenty of companies out there that specialize in e-waste removal.

When it comes to the actual move, research affordable moving companies that use green practices. If you are in Chicagoland, moving companies like Joey’s Mover’s will ensure a green and affordable move for any size home.

Whichever green options you choose, you can not only reduce stress on yourself during your move but also on the planet.

