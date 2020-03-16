Idris Elba is the latest celebrity to share that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 47-year-old English actor took to Instagram in a video with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba to explain that he did test positive for COVID 19.

“I feel ok”, Idris Elba Says

He explained, “I feel OK. I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.” He added, “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am doing No panic.”

Elba might have contracted from Prime Minster Trudeau’s wife

He found out about the diagnosis on Monday morning, and revealed that he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus as well. On March 4 Idris Elba had an appearance at the WE Day 2020 Event in London where he posed with a picture with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Her positive test was revealed last week.

Although his wife was by his side in the video he posted, he revealed that she is feeling okay and has not yet been tested for the virus.

He touched on the need for solidarity and thinking of others in the time of crisis. “Look we live in a divided world right now…but this is the time for solidarity. Now is a time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected.”

Tom Hanks gave update on his coronavirus contraction

Idris isn’t the first actor to be met with a positive test for the coronavirus in Hollywood. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the virus and have been on isolation ever since.

In a Sunday Instagram post on Tom Hanks page he wrote, “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other.”

United States is largely behind in worldwide containment

As the future of the coronavirus and health measures unfold across the country. We find Illinois, Ohio, and New York are all following protocols to close all bars and restaurants to dine-in patrons.

The United States has been criticized on the slow response to the coronavirus pandemic and many are worried that a lot more people are positive for the virus, as testing has barely begun.

With Italy, France, Denmark, South Korea, China, and most recently Puerto Rico, on forms of lock-down it wouldn’t be surprising if the US followed suit in the coming week.

