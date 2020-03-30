Drake Shares Pictures of Son Adonis on Instagram

Drake took to social media to post pictures and a long heartfelt caption of his 2-year-old son, Adonis.

With a head of golden curly hair, bright blue piercing eyes, and fair skin, social media was surprised about Adonis’ appearance, forgetting that Drake’s mother Sandi Graham is a spitting image of the child. Drake noted the resemblance by posting a picture of his mother along with his father in the series of photos he shared of his son.

Mothered by French model, Sophie Brussaux, the revelation of Drake’s fatherhood was brought about in a rap beef when hip-hop artist, Pusha-T dropped “The Story of Adidon” on YouTube.

The lyrics was a no-holds-bar scathing exposé of ghost-writing rumors, false racial identity, and most notably the fact that Drake could possibly have fathered a child with a “pornstar.”

“Since you named dropped my fiancée/ Let ‘em know who you chose as your Beyonce/ Sophie knows better as your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her/ A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap/ We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts/ You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/ Deadbeat motha**** playin’ border control, ooh/ Adonis is your son/ And he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that’s real.”

Drake never commented or responded to the diss track, but hinted in songs in his album Scorpion. That Pusha-T’s exposure was actually true.

In his song “Emotionless” he says, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

Drake then directly addressed the beef and his thoughts on Pusha-T’s response on Lebron James’ HBO show The Shop.

“I’m gonna tell you something, I knew something was gonna come up about my kid. They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. The mom and dad thing… Whatever. You don’t even know my family. But wishing death upon my friend [producer Noah “40” Shebib] who has MS… I study rap battles for a living. When you mention defenseless people who are sick in the hospital, who have passed away, I just believe that there’s a price you have to pay for that. It’s over! Someone’s gonna fucking punch you in the fucking face. The shit’s done, the event’s over. I wanted to do other things. I didn’t want to further your career by rapping back to you and having this exchange.”

At the beginning of this month, Drake dropped two new tracks, which were “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” In “When to Say When”, Drake referred to Sophie Brussaux in the line, “Baby mama a fluke, but I love her for who she is.”

It seems that now Drake and Sophie are able to co-parent and bring up the 2-year-old together.