Rich Brian, Beabadoobee, mxmtoon, and more will be playing at 88rising’s ASIA RISING Forever, the virtual live stream concert in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online show will be hosted by 88rising, a music label highlighting Asian artists in the hip hop and pop scene. They have put together an international line up containing some of the biggest Asian artists worldwide for “a historic online concert.” The one-minute festival trailer dropped on YouTube and includes the artist line up and concert information. The one day show will take place on May 6th, 21:00 ET and will be available for viewing on Twitter, YouTube, and SiriusXM.

Although this may be 88rising’s first online festival, the label is known to run their annual musical festival, Head in the Clouds. In addition to hosting it in Los Angeles, the Head in the Clouds festival was also set to take off in international cities but was cancelled due to the coronavirus situation.

Don’t be surprised when we start to see more and more virtual shows and festivals as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. How else are we going to get through our indoor boredom?

Check out the trailer below to see the full roster of talent.

ASIA RISING Forever

