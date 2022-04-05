Home Spring Cleaning Tips For the Remote Worker

As the rain sets into the ground to create the foundation for spring blooms, it also marks the time that people take to clean and organize their homes. A lot of our homes are not only the places we live but also have become the place where we work within the last two years. Ensuring our homes and workspaces are clean can not only improve physical health by reducing allergens but can also greatly improve mental health by creating an air of control over your environment. Take hold of both your physical and mental health with these essential spring cleaning tips for your house, apartment, or dorm room.

Organize & Declutter Room by Room

When it comes to spring cleaning, it is best to go from big tasks to small tasks. Taking the time to declutter your space, and putting items in the right place can assist in helping you feel less overwhelmed. Putting books away, hanging up clothes, putting miscellaneous items in boxes or their respective drawers can help in opening up your space and making you feel more motivated to move on to the smaller tasks.

Categorically organizing your clutter can also help in your spring cleaning endeavors by separating things such as trash, donations, or items to organize and store. Also organizing this by room can help reduce the anxiety and daunting nature of spring cleaning. Even writing a list of tasks and crossing them out one by one can help you feel fulfilled as you make it through.

Sweep, Dust, Vacuum & Mop Each Room

Nothing is better than that freshly cleaned house smell. Sweeping, dusting, and vacuuming each room before going over it with a mop will help clean up dirt and those pesky allergens. If you have pets this can be harder, but there are plenty of cleaning products made especially for pet owners to make life a lot easier.

If you have asthma or any other illness that makes this part of cleaning difficult, it is best to bring an outside source. There are plenty of affordable cleaning companies out there, which can clean your home once or on a regular schedule.

Organize Paperwork in Home Offices

Cleaning off your desks, putting away papers in labeled filing folders, and creating allocated stations in your office are all solutions to creating the most productive home office. Making an area just for your printing and scanning will help train your brain to get into work mode when you are in your office space.

Rearrange Furniture to Maximize Your Space

After cleaning, if you are in a small space, such as a studio apartment or dorm, slightly rearranging your items to maximize your space will help improve your mental well-being and comfort level.

When rearranging your space, using the same method as organizing with tackling the big items first is the most efficient way. Starting with the focal piece of furniture first, move your way down to the smallest piece to figure out how to utilize your space as efficiently as possible. Organizing a small space can make the biggest difference.

