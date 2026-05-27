The Enhanced Games Debuts in Las Vegas Amid Doping Debate

The Enhanced Games challenge everything traditional sports stand for. They openly welcome performance-enhancing drugs instead of banning them. Australian businessman Aron D’Souza founded the enhanced games 2026, which marked a controversial debut in Las Vegas over the weekend, with forty-two athletes competing in swimming, athletics and weightlifting. Winners earned $250,000 per event. Breaking world records brought a $1 million bonus from a total prize pool of $25 million. The drug usage stands out: 91% of athletes used testosterone or testosterone esters and 79% took human growth hormone. This radical approach to drug-enhanced sports has ignited debate about athletic integrity, safety and sport competition’s future.

Debut in Las Vegas

Memorial Day weekend 2026 brought the inaugural enhanced games to a custom-built arena at Resorts World Las Vegas. The one-night competition on May 24 featured a four-lane 50-meter pool, six-lane sprint track, and weightlifting stage set up in a casino car park. Twenty-four nations sent athletes to compete in 23 events spanning swimming (50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly), track and field (100m sprint, 100m/110m hurdles), and weightlifting (snatch, clean and jerk).

Athletes faced medical screenings rather than drug tests before competing, a departure from traditional Olympic events. The event operated on the basic contours that FDA-approved substances provide a safer framework than the World Anti-Doping Agency’s restrictions. Thirty-six of the 42 athletes participated in a five-year clinical trial monitoring how their bodies responded to performance-enhancing drugs. Testosterone and growth hormone usage were common. 62% of competitors used Adderall, 41% took erythropoietin, and 29% used the anabolic steroid Deca-Durabolin.

The event served two purposes: a sporting competition and a marketing vehicle for the company’s online telehealth marketplace selling supplements and prescription drugs. Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev posted 20.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle final event and surpassed the official world record by 0.07 seconds, earning him the $1 million bonus.

A $1,000,000 WORLD RECORD SWIM! Kristian Gkolomeev wins the Men’s 50m Freestyle in 20.81s and takes home $1,000,000 bonus + $250,000 first place prize and reclaims his 50M Freestyle world record. pic.twitter.com/A9XApwrYPS — Enhanced Games (@enhanced_games) May 25, 2026

How Has the Sports World Reacted to Drug-Enhanced Sports?

Sporting organizations worldwide condemned drug-boosted sports with unusual force. The World Anti-Doping Agency dismissed the enhanced games as “a dangerous and irresponsible concept” and warned that athletes risked anti-doping rule violations under the World Anti-Doping Code. WADA pointed to athletes who suffered serious long-term side effects from prohibited substances and noted “some have died”.

Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, spoke for many sports federations in February 2024: “It’s bollocks isn’t it? I can’t really get excited about it”. He warned that any athlete participating would face lengthy bans from traditional sport competition. Travis Tygart, CEO of the US Anti-Doping Agency, called the event “a dangerous clown show, not real sport”.

World Aquatics implemented broad consequences in June 2025. Anyone who participates, supports, or endorses such events faces bans from all World Aquatics competitions and positions. The International Olympic Committee and WADA athlete commissions issued a joint statement calling The Enhanced Games “a betrayal of everything that we stand for” and warned the substances “can lead to serious long-term health consequences, even death”.

UK Anti-Doping called it a “reckless venture”. USA Swimming sent warning letters to National Team athletes about career risks.

Who Founded the Enhanced Games and Why?

London-based Australian entrepreneur Aron D’Souza conceived the Enhanced Games in 2022 while reflecting on why athletes remained bound by rules that ignored modern science. D’Souza holds a law degree from Oxford University and a Ph.D. in intellectual property law. He became known for leading Peter Thiel’s litigation against Gawker Media.

German biotech billionaire Christian Angermayer joined as co-founder in 2023. Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group manages more than $2.50 billion. He co-founded Rejuveron Life Sciences and Cambrian Biopharma, two biotech companies that develop drugs to extend human healthspan. Angermayer positions the Enhanced Games as part of his “Next Human Agenda,” a portfolio-level bet that technology will change how long and well humans live.

D’Souza argues current anti-doping policies are outdated and hypocritical. “The Enhanced Games is renovating the Olympic model for the 21st century,” he stated. His philosophy centers on bodily autonomy for athletes. “Athletes are adults and they have a right to do with their body what they wish,” D’Souza explained.

Peter Thiel provided early investment. Balaji Srinivasan, the Winklevoss twins and Saudi prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud followed. Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital have also added funding “in the double-digit millions”.

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