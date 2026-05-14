Shakira, Madonna, and BTS to Headline FIFA World Cup Final Half-Time Show

Colombian superstar Shakira, the Queen of Pop Madonna, and K-pop stars BTS have been confirmed as the FIFA World Cup final first-ever halftime show headliners.

The international championship tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The tournament will conclude in New Jersey, where the halftime show at MetLife Stadium is expected to draw millions of viewers worldwide.

The three headliners, representing a mix of some of the top musical artists of the past and present, were announced Thursday by organizers, as well as in a video featuring Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who curated the show, and The Muppets.

FIFA World Cup also shared on X that its premiere halftime show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund – an initiative working to “raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world”.

They added: “Throughout the tournament, USD 1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated to the Fund.”

Headliners

Last week, Shakira also shared a snippet of the official World Cup song, “Dai Dai” on Instagram. The title, which means “let’s go” or “come on” in Italian, features afrobeats artist Burna Boy and the full track was released today.

Shakira is no stranger to producing songs for the World Cup having produced Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and La La La for the tournaments in 2010 and 2014.

Her co-headliner Madonna has kept herself busy, with her latest album “Confessions II” recently announced for July 3 as a follow-up to 2005’s Grammy-winning “Confessions on a Dance Floor”. She dropped the news while recently performing alongside Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella in April.

BTS, meanwhile, made their much anticipated return following a nearly four-year long hiatus, and started their world tour in April that’s set to span over 85 dates through 2027. With an extensive fanbase in the hundreds of millions, their presence at the halftime show is expected to generate major buzz worldwide.

In the words of the FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the Superbowl-inspired halftime show “will be a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup, befitting the biggest sporting event in the world”.

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