The Most Talked About Looks at Met Gala 2026

Met Gala 2026 delivered fashion’s biggest night with a theme that challenged boundaries and sparked creativity like never before. The “Costume Art” theme celebrated the dressed body as a central art form and inspired attendees to showcase extraordinary craftsmanship on the red carpet. Beyoncé made her return after a 10-year hiatus. She joined fellow co-chairs Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams in setting the standard for the evening.

The theme brought out stunning outfits, including Nicole Kidman’s Chanel dress that required 800 hours of hand-beading and Kylie Jenner’s Schiaparelli gown featuring 11,000 hours of embroidery work and 10,000 baroque pearls. These were just the beginning of an unforgettable night filled with show-stopping met gala looks.

The Co-Chairs Who Set the Standard

Beyoncé’s skeleton dress comeback

Beyoncé shut down the red carpet in what became one of the evening’s most talked-about looks. The Grammy-winning singer arrived with husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 14. She wore a crystal-covered skeleton gown designed by Olivier Rousteing. The naked dress featured crystals arranged in a skeleton motif that extended to her hands and created an anatomical artwork on her body.

She completed the ensemble with an enormous blue and white feathered cape, a crystal-embellished headpiece and hundreds of carats of Chopard diamonds. Her choice to work together with Rousteing came from their long-standing relationship. “He’s someone that’s been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many incredible, iconic looks with him, so it’s really about representing him,” she told Vogue on the carpet.

Fashion has always been part of her family’s history. Her grandmother worked as a seamstress and sewed clothes for priests and nuns in exchange for her mother’s Catholic school tuition. This legacy continued when her mother and uncle created Destiny’s Child’s first costumes. They sewed hundreds of crystals and pearls into each piece.

Nicole Kidman’s red carpet statement

Kidman returned to her role as co-chair for the first time in over two decades. She last held the position in 2003 and 2005. This was her seventh time attending the annual fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Nicole Kidman looks glamorous on the carpet at the #MetGala 💋 pic.twitter.com/O2q3uEUx8N — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2026

Her Met Gala history includes notable moments. She made her debut in 2003 and wore a one-shoulder gold Gucci gown by Tom Ford. Two years later, she wore a strapless navy Chanel Haute Couture gown with subtle beading. She re-wore a pink Chanel gown in 2023 that was originally seen in her Chanel No. 5 campaign directed by Baz Luhrmann. Last year, she arrived in a re-creation of a 1950s couture Balenciaga gown.

Venus Williams’ custom neck piece

Williams debuted a Swarovski crystal mesh gown inspired by Robert Pruitt’s Venus Williams, Double Portrait (2022), a portrait commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery. The black mermaid gown featured a structured, diamond-encrusted neckpiece that covered her chest with elaborate artwork and draped chains of diamonds across her arms.

Venus Williams and her husband Andrea Preti attend the 2026 #MetGala https://t.co/AaFveRmUbf pic.twitter.com/MnareFBT4J — TMZ (@TMZ) May 4, 2026

Her necklace recreated the Wimbledon-plate-inspired piece seen in the painting. It incorporated symbols of her family and career and included nods to the historic fight for equal pay in tennis. “It reflects not just my journey but the legacy of those who came before me, especially pioneers like Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, who paved the way,” she explained.

Williams wore earrings stating “six percent” to represent research disparity affecting female athletes. The tennis legend studied fashion design at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdaleand brought her personal understanding of garment construction to her Met Gala appearance.

Stars Who Nailed the Theme

Emma Chamberlain’s hand-painted masterpiece

The social media star transformed into living art wearing a custom Mugler creation. Sweeping strokes of yellow and blue brushed the strapless gown onto her body. Fringed sleeves added movement. A floral-like train completed the painterly effect.

Lisa’s 3D-printed arms illusion

BLACKPINK’s Lisa commanded attention in a white Robert Wun gown that took 2,860 hours of handwork to complete. The sheer mermaid-style dress had 66,960 White Swarovski crystals embedded throughout the embroidery. Two 3D-printed arms extended from her shoulders. Scans of her own arms fashioned these extensions, and traditional Thai dance poses inspired them. The mannequin arms held up a crystal-covered veil that draped to the ground. This created the illusion of a bride lifting her own veil. She accessorized the sculptural arms with Bulgari High Jewelry pieces: a Serpenti necklace, bracelet, ring and watch. The look marked a milestone as her first time joining the official hosting committee.

Lisa attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/uI14d11Jcd — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

Hailey Bieber’s 24-karat gold bodice

Bieber channeled Greek goddess energy in custom Saint Laurent. A sculpted bodice made of 24-karat gold anchored the look. The piece drew inspiration from Yves Saint Laurent’s fall 1969 couture collection, where designer Claude Lalanne created molded metal bodices using an electroplating process. The gold bustier molded to her frame and paired with a cobalt blue chiffon skirt and matching cape. Belperron jewelry finished the regal esthetic: gold earclips and chunky rings.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/vNe2PauYZG — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

Connor Storrie’s androgynous Saint Laurent moment

Storrie made his Met Gala debut in a loose Saint Laurent suit that concealed a surprise underneath. The actor removed his jacket on the carpet. This revealed a black-and-white polka-dotted halter top with an elongated scarf that added movement to his walk. The androgynous ensemble proved menswear could command attention without excess. It balanced theatricality with refined taste.

Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/IaQYN2zYgZ — 21 (@21metgala) May 4, 2026

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