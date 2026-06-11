Ja’Kobe Tharp Breaks 110m Hurdles World Record at NCAA Championships

Ja’Kobe Tharp rewrote track and field history by setting a new 110m hurdles world record of 12.75 at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 20-year-old Auburn junior shattered the previous record held by Aries Merritt of 12.80 from 2012 during the preliminary heats at the event.

JA'KOBE THARP ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 12.75 ✅ NCAA RECORD

✅ WORLD RECORD#NCAATF x 🎥 ESPN / @AuburnTFXC pic.twitter.com/YuN7crt8kc — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 11, 2026

The result surprised Tharp even though he entered the race prepared to give maximum effort.

“I knew what I was capable of,” Tharp said in an interview afterwards. “I didn’t know about that, but I did know that I still had faster than 13 (seconds) in my legs.”

He added that the race “was not a picture-perfect race” and called the performance “a huge bonus” while advancing through the rounds.

The historic run positions Tharp as the overwhelming favorite entering Friday’s 110m hurdles final at Hayward Field. He will defend his NCAA outdoor title won in 2025 with a time of 13.05 seconds. Victory would make him the first athlete since Grant Holloway in 2019 to complete back-to-back NCAA hurdle sweeps.

Despite his achievement, Tharp is determined to keep his focus on the task remaining.

“I’m trying to focus on what’s here in front of me. I still have to go and finish it come two days. I’m still focused on that,” he said.

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