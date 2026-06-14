New York Knicks Capture First Championship in 53 Years

The New York Knicks’ 53-year championship drought has come to an end, as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94–90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure their first title since 1973 and etch their place in franchise history.

It was a dramatic victory, with the Knicks overturning a 16-point deficit to complete a memorable comeback.

Jalen Brunson delivered a Finals MVP-calibre performance at the Frost Bank Center, finishing with 45 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field. He also made four three-pointers and went 13-of-15 from the free-throw line in 41 minutes of action. His total set a new Knicks NBA Finals single-game scoring record, surpassing Willis Reed’s previous mark of 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 1970 Finals.

The Knicks trailed by seven points heading into the fourth quarter before Brunson took over the game. He scored 13 consecutive points for New York in the final period, shifting momentum decisively. San Antonio managed just 18 points in the quarter compared to New York’s 29, sealing the series victory.

“I have no words. It’s everything I ever dreamed of,” Brunson said during the on-court celebration. Head coach Mike Brown, the franchise’s 24th coach since 1973, described Brunson as “a gamer” who consistently delivers in the biggest moments.

The “Nova Knicks” trio also played a key role throughout the championship run. Alongside Brunson’s 45-point outing, Mikal Bridges scored 14 points and Josh Hart added 13. The former Villanova NCAA champions combined their collegiate success with professional achievement, helping New York close out the series 4–1 over San Antonio.

How Fans Celebrated

Tens of thousands of fans flooded the streets of New York following the final buzzer. Intersections quickly turned into celebration zones as supporters climbed light poles and the city erupted in jubilation. Watch parties across the five boroughs were filled with chants, high-fives, and emotional scenes, while crowds outside Madison Square Garden shared in the moment as the Knicks sealed the championship.

Strangers embraced in the streets as fireworks lit up the skies over Brooklyn and Central Park. Fans sang the team anthem “Go New York, Go New York, Go!” while car horns echoed through the city. Songs such as “Empire State of Mind” played from speakers and apartment windows across the boroughs.

The entire city of New York singing “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys following Knicks’ NBA Finals win. https://t.co/ZZKsAWsZeZ — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 14, 2026

SEE ALSO: Ja’Kobe Tharp Breaks 110m Hurdles World Record at NCAA Championships