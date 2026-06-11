Patrick Mahomes to Earn Landmark NFL Contract Extension

Patrick Mahomes has made NFL history by becoming the first player to sign a contract worth over $500 million.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback agreed to a reworked deal valued at $504.75 million through 2033, with the potential to reach $522.25 million through various incentives and contract escalators.

According to reports, the reworked deal, which begins in 2027, features an average annual value of $64 million and surpasses Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys.

The extension establishes him as the highest-paid quarterback based on annual salary, with the contract’s total value reaching $504.75 million, surpassing the $330m contract of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It's a good day in Chiefs Kingdom ✍️ @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/7tVgepOA6M — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 10, 2026

“What’s up Chiefs Kingdom, I’m just so excited to be here for life,” Mahomes said.

“And to be part of the Chiefs Kingdom for even longer. We have so much more to do, let’s go out and do it. Let’s go and win some more.”

The historic contract extension secures Mahomes’ future with the Chiefs and represents a watershed moment for NFL compensation.

It also positions him among the highest-paid athletes in professional sports, trailing only baseball stars Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani in total contract value.

“This is a huge day for the Chiefs, Patrick, and really all of Chiefs Kingdom,” said Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

“This is a landmark deal for a once-in-a-lifetime player. Patrick has grown into one of the most prolific quarterbacks to ever play the game, and to add to that, he’s changed the culture of our building and has led us in the most successful era in our franchise’s history.

“Beyond the game, he’s an incredible person who puts his team and winning above everything else.

“For Patrick, we know he’s more motivated than ever to get back out there and lead us. I’m happy for him and his family, and excited for our future together.”

SEE ALSO: What to Know Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup