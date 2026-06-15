Musician Oliver Tree Dies in Helicopter Crash in Brazil

Oliver Tree was among the six people killed after two helicopters collided in mid-air over Rio de Janeiro’s western zone on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8:59 a.m. local time over Recreio dos Bandeirantes. One helicopter was carrying multiple passengers, while the second had a pilot on board. Both aircraft crashed shortly afterward into a parking area belonging to an electric car dealership, triggering a large fire that spread across multiple vehicles before firefighters brought it under control.

Emergency services reported significant challenges at the scene due to the intensity of the blaze, which involved multiple burning vehicles. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that recovery efforts have been complicated by severe damage to the aircraft and remains.

Witnesses described seeing one of the helicopters in distress before the impact, with reports circulating that a passenger may have exited one of the aircraft prior to the crash. Authorities have not confirmed these accounts.

Oliver Tree, 32, is widely known for his viral music career, including tracks such as Life Goes On and Miss You with Robin Schulz. He rose to prominence in the mid-2010s through a combination of music releases, internet virality, and a distinctive visual style that helped him build a large global following across streaming platforms and social media.

The crash has prompted an outpouring of reactions across social media, with fans and figures from the music industry sharing tributes.

Singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez, who previously dated Tree, shared an emotional remembrance on her Instagram Story. “Been an absolute wreck today,” Martinez wrote. “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone. He was so dedicated to his art which I admired and respected deeply”.

Martinez continued and described Tree’s personality: “His laugh was so contagious and warm. His ability to lead creatively and take action while also maintaining a sense of childlike wonder and awe was so inspiring. He had such a heart and was a true artist in every way”. She concluded, “Rest in peace Oliver. I know you’re making the angels giggle”.

Producer Benny Blanco penned, “The sweetest, funniest dude ever”. Australian artist Tkay Maidza wrote “So sad,” while YouTuber Deji commented “Rest in peace, man”.

DJ Getter, born Tanner Stephen Petulla, described Oliver Tree as the “definition of a best friend”. “We started music at the same time and helped each other out ’til the very end,” Getter wrote. “Oliver made that trip so much more enjoyable because he would always stop to smell the flowers”.

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