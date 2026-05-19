Swatch x AP Collaboration Sparks Frenzy, Forces Store Closures

The recent Swatch Audemars Piguet collaboration sparked chaos and forced nearly 20 store closures across the United States over safety concerns. The AP x Swatch ‘Royal Pop’ collection triggered scenes of mayhem worldwide, with tear gas deployed in Paris and fistfights erupting in Milan. Since launch, the Audemars Piguet Royal Pop has got over 11 billion views on social media. The Royal Pop pocket watch, priced at $400 to $420, features a calfskin lanyard design suited for wearing around the neck. Resale listings have soared to over $4,000 and Swatch’s share price jumped 15% in recent weeks. The collab has redefined what a product launch frenzy looks like in 2026.

Royal Pop Launch Triggers Global Chaos and Store Closures

Police deployed teargas to disperse a 300-strong crowd outside a Swatch shop near Paris, where a metal shutter and two security gates sustained damage. Queues of hundreds formed overnight from Friday to Saturday in several French cities. A fight erupted at opening time on Saturday in front of a Swatch store in Milan. Local media captured it on video.

Swatch closed its stores in the UK after huge crowds descended on locations in Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool. Birmingham implemented a dispersal order. A 25-year-old man was arrested in Cardiff and issued with a Section 35 dispersal notice. Police dogs were deployed at Battersea power station and Westfield shopping centers in London to manage the chaos.

Police intervened at a shopping center near The Hague after hundreds flocked to the Swatch store. The store remained closed due to tense atmosphere and quarreling. Police officers appeared to use pepper spray on crowds at Roosevelt Field Mall on Long Island. The King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania delayed its opening until noon after authorities dispersed hundreds of people.

Swatch closed 19 stores in the United States in accordance with security staff and local authorities. The company urged customers not to rush stores and stated that queues of more than 50 people cannot be accepted in some countries. A spokesperson confirmed that challenges arose at about 20 Swatch stores out of 220 around the world.

What Drove the Frenzy?

Several factors joined to create the exceptional just need for the Swatch AP collab. Audemars Piguet’s position within popular culture generated greater noise than previous Swatch collaborations, including the MoonSwatch partnership with Omega. The Royal Pop pocket watch reimagines watch-wearing conventions and allows users to wear timepieces around the neck, as bag charms or as desk accessories.

Pricing strategy played a critical role in driving crowds. Audemars Piguet’s entry-level products retail for USD 20,000. The Royal Pop collection offered available entry points at USD 400 for Lépine-style models and USD 420 for Savonnette-style pieces. This created a rare chance for consumers to purchase an Audemars Piguet product at a fraction of typical costs.

The limited production window intensified urgency among buyers. Swatch CEO Nick Hayek indicated production would run for 8 to 18 months and confirmed this as a one-off collaboration. The company restricted sales to physical stores and eliminated online purchasing options. Store policies limited purchases to one watch per person, per day, per selected location.

Audemars Piguet Chief Executive Officer Ilaria Resta emphasized the collaboration’s purpose: inviting broader audiences, especially younger generations, to experience mechanical watchmaking differently. The brand will direct 100% of its proceeds toward preserving watchmaking skills and supporting the next generation of horological talent.

Resale Market Explodes as Royal Pop Pocket Watch Lists Hit Thousands

Buyers who secured Royal Pop pocket watches wasted no time flipping the product online. A complete set of eight models fetched more than USD 25,000 on live marketplace StockX. Individual pieces appeared on Chrono24 for as much as €5,000 (USD 5,821), representing 13 times the €385 retail price in France. The platform showed various listings reaching USD 6,000.

Jon White, director of British precious metals dealer Gold Traders, noted a small window of chance for flippers to make substantial profits. “It’s bonkers, absolutely bonkers,” he added. Whether raised values persist within the aftermarket remains uncertain.

One buyer named Mac sold a watch for USD 4,000 after five days of queueing in New York. Another purchaser, Benny, paid USD 2,400 for a single piece, USD 2,000 above retail. UK sellers listed watches on eBay for up to £3,000.

The resale frenzy extended beyond the watches themselves. Custom-made bracelets designed to convert Royal Pop timepieces into wristwatches sold for upwards of USD 50 on unofficial websites. Such flipping behavior was predicted given Audemars Piguet’s status as one of the hottest watch brands, with Royal Oaks ranging from roughly USD 20,000 for basic steel references to over USD 300,000 for complicated iterations.

Conclusion

The Swatch Audemars Piguet collaboration showed how available luxury pricing can turn product launches into global phenomena. Prestigious branding combined with limited availability created perfect conditions for both consumer frenzy and resale speculation. The Royal Pop collection set new measures for watch industry partnerships. Swatch’s calculated gamble paid dividends, despite operational challenges that emerged worldwide. Whether subsequent collaborations replicate this intensity remains uncertain.

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