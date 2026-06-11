What to Know Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11 in Mexico City, marking the most significant overhaul in the tournament’s history. For the first time, 48 nations will compete instead of the traditional 32, pushing the total number of matches from 64 to 104. The final will be played July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with champions now needing to win eight matches instead of seven to lift the coveted trophy.

Format and Schedule

The 48 teams are split into 12 groups of four, each playing three group-stage matches between June 11 and June 27 across 16 venues. The opening match pits one of the three hosts Mexico against South Africa at Estadio Azteca.

The top two teams from every group advance, joined by the eight best third-place finishers based on points and goal difference, creating a 32-team knockout bracket. This new Round of 32 replaces the old Round of 16 as the tournament’s first elimination round.

The knockout rounds run as follows:

Round of 32: June 28 – July 3

Round of 16: July 4 – 7

Quarter-finals: July 9 – 11

Semi-finals: July 14 – 15

Third-place match: July 18

Final: July 19 (MetLife Stadium, New Jersey)

Any knockout match tied after 90 minutes goes to extra time and, if necessary, penalties. In total, the tournament runs 39 days.

Groups and How to Watch

The draw took place December 5, 2025, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Notable groupings include the United States in Group D with Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, and Mexico in Group A with South Korea and Czech Republic. Top seeds Brazil, Argentina, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands each lead their own groups.

In the U.S., FOX Sports will broadcast 70 matches and FS1 another 34, with all 104 games streaming on FOX One and the FOX Sports App. Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock provide Spanish-language coverage. Free viewing options include FOX One’s 7-day trial, YouTube TV’s 21-day trial, 5-day trials from DirecTV and Fubo, over-the-air antenna access, and a free Tubi simulcast of the opener and the USMNT’s first match against Paraguay. From July 4 onward, every knockout match airs exclusively on FOX.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2026

Host Countries and What’s New

Sixteen stadiums will host matches: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. Host cities include Vancouver and Toronto in Canada; Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey in Mexico; and Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle in the US.

Each host nation has its own mascot: Maple the Moose (Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (Mexico), and Clutch the Bald Eagle (United States).

Several rule changes debut this year:

Throw-ins and goal kicks must be taken within five seconds or possession switches

Substituted players must leave the field within ten seconds, or replacements wait a full minute

VAR will now review second yellow cards and corner kick decisions

Players covering their mouths during confrontations risk ejection

Three-minute hydration breaks occur around the 23rd minute of each half

The official match ball, the Adidas TRIONDA, features a four-panel design and a 500Hz motion sensor chip that feeds real-time data to VAR.

With record-breaking scale, new formats, and updated technology, the 2026 World Cup promises to be the biggest edition yet.

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