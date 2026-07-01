Everything We Know About the Rumoured Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Celebrations

America’s “royal wedding” may finally be here, with pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly set to tie the knot this week.

Since announcing their engagement in August 2025, the couple has fueled intense speculation over when their nuptials will take place, with fans analyzing every public appearance and social media post for hints, much as they do with Swift’s famously hidden Easter eggs. Earlier this year, many were quick to theorize the date would be over the July 4th weekend, which marks both the nation’s 250th anniversary and one of the singer’s well-known favorite holidays.

The theory has since climbed to the top of fans’ radars, especially after The New York Times reported that a permit had been filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday on July 4 for an undisclosed event scheduled for July 3.

Mayor Remarks

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to confirm it himself just a week prior to the report, when he discussed the city’s preparations for the July 5 World Cup match at MetLife Stadium during a press conference.

“We are the biggest city in the country,” Mamdani said. “We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one.

“We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here,” he continued, before adding that he is “fully confident in the work of the NYPD” to provide a “safe experience” over the weekend.

When asked if he’d been invited and if he was going, he replied with a laugh; “No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ at home on my own.”

Venue Details

Located in Midtown Manhattan, the world-famous Madison Square Garden, which Swift has performed at eight times in her career, has a capacity of up to 22,000 people and features multiple entrances and exits. However, attendance for the event is estimated at around 1,000 guests. According to The New York Times, event planning company Winick Productions filed an application with the NYC Street Activity Permit Office in early June, reportedly seeking permission to put up a tent or canopy outside the arena.

Their sources have described two scheduled events: a “rehearsal” at 6 p.m. on Thursday for around 100 guests, followed by the main wedding celebration and a “cocktail party” on Friday. The latter is expected to begin in the late afternoon and continue until 4 a.m. on Saturday, with approximately 1,000 guests in attendance.

Guest List

Many celebrity attendees are expected, including the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Gracie Abrams, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, and Jack Antonoff. Rumours have also swirled about surprise performances during the celebration, with fans speculating that Tim McGraw and Stevie Nicks could take the stage. The latter speculation gained traction after Swift wore a T-shirt featuring Nicks’ name while attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden several weeks ago – a detail many fans interpreted as an Easter egg.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented publicly, leaving the speculation neither confirmed nor denied. For now, fans can only wait to see whether any of the rumours come to fruition.

In an appearance on the UK talk show The Graham Norton Show back in October, Swift responded “Oh, you’ll know” when asked when her wedding would be. But when Norton followed up by asking if she would “go big,” she added, “I just meant that I was going to invite you to it.”

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