Study Reveals Reading for Pleasure is at an All-Time Low

In recent years, and particularly in education or publishing circles, you’ll have heard terms like “post-literate era” or “reading decline” thrown around. If so, you’ve likely noticed the conversation pick up since a 2025 study revealed just how far literacy and reading comprehension have fallen. Researchers at the University of Florida and University College London found this wasn’t a slow fade, but a sustained collapse, with reading for pleasure rates dropping by more than 40% over the last 20 years.

And this isn’t just a vague cultural feeling. The numbers back it up, and they’re worth sitting with.

What the Numbers Say

Published in the journal iScience, the 2025 study analyzed data from over 236,000 Americans who participated in the American Time Use Survey between 2003 and 2023. Researchers found that the proportion of respondents who read for pleasure (whether that be a physical book, magazine, newspaper, e-book, or audiobook) fell from 28% in 2004 to just 16% in 2023. And this wasn’t a sudden drop at any single point in time, but a sustained pattern of fewer people picking up a book in their downtime.

The director of research initiatives at the UF Center for Arts in Medicine and co-director of the EpiArts Lab, Jill Sonke, Ph.D. said: “This is not just a small dip — it’s a sustained, steady decline of about 3% per year. It’s significant, and it’s deeply concerning.”

At an education level, students, even at elite universities, have admitted to rarely, if ever, reading assigned texts the whole way through. Numerous educators have spoken publicly about the loss of literacy they’re witnessing firsthand in college classrooms, some claiming many of their students to be intimidated by anything over 10 pages.

Earlier this month, Rose Horowitch for The Atlantic made the case directly in her article The End of Reading is Here, where she delved into the post-literate era we’re entering and the age of reading itself as a “short anomaly in human history”. To illustrate her point, Horowitch made the comparison between two New York Times bestsellers decades apart: the 1958 English translation of Boris Pasternak’s Doctor Zhivago, and Suzanne Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping in 2025 (itself a YA novel with a readership skewing well beyond its intended young-adult audience). The books people do choose to read for pleasure, she argued, have only grown simpler over time, with more inclined towards shorter sentences over longer, more layered ones. That’s not to say the latter are better, but it’s the shift in general preference itself that’s worth paying attention to.

She also acknowledged a shift in how people consume news today, moving away from reading newspapers and articles in favor of watching or listening instead. A change often described as part of the broader “literacy crisis”. And it’s especially pronounced among younger audiences, with a 2026 survey of Gen Z adults found TikTok has become their leading news source, at 25%, ahead of traditional news apps at 17%.

And yet, between the many emails, texts, social post comment threads and captions, one could argue reading has never been more present throughout our day-to-day lives. It’s simply seen a shift towards quicker, bite-sized text, coming at the neglect of longer written works and the deeper takes and ideas they carry. It’s come at the cost, it seems, of losing our capacity for critical thought around long-form literature and writing.

Where Does That Leave Us?

The data paints a fairly clear picture. We’re not reading less because we’ve lost the ability to, but because our habits, and the digital world feeding them, have shifted toward speed over depth. Whether that’s a permanent trade-off, as Horowitch sees it, or a temporary dip time will tell, but for now, the numbers suggest it’s worth paying attention to what we’re gaining in convenience, and what we might be losing in return.

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