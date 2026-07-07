USMNT World Cup: The Truth About What Went Wrong

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has captured unprecedented attention in the U.S. The USMNT’s Round of 16 matchup against Belgium drew 30 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history. Viewership peaked at 36.9 million during the second half.

Unfortunately for American fans, the record audience witnessed a crushing 4-1 defeat that ended the nation’s World Cup campaign. The loss marked the USMNT’s fourth consecutive exit in the Round of 16 and renewed questions about the program’s ability to take the next step on the global stage.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad showed encouraging signs throughout the group stage with strong performances against Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. However, when faced with elite opposition in the knockout rounds, the U.S. once again fell short.

Group Stage Success

The tournament began with a statement performance against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, where the USMNT cruised to a 4-1 victory in front of 70,492 fans.

Folarin Balogun starred with two goals, becoming the first American since Bert Patenaude’s hat trick in 1930 to score multiple goals in a single World Cup match. Chris Richards anchored the defense while completing all 83 of his passes without a single miscue, and the midfield partnership of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie provided the balance and intensity that Pochettino had been seeking. Christian Pulisic also caused constant problems for Paraguay’s defense before leaving at halftime with a calf injury.

The Americans followed that performance with a 2-0 win over Australia at Lumen Field to secure a place in the knockout stage. Alex Freeman scored his first World Cup goal by converting a rebound, while Antonee Robinson forced Cameron Burgess into an own goal. Despite a physical contest that produced seven yellow cards, the U.S. defense largely kept Australia from creating meaningful opportunities.

The final group match against Turkey featured a heavily rotated lineup and ended in a 3-2 defeat, though the result had little impact on the standings. Sebastian Berhalter continued his impressive tournament with a goal and an assist, while Auston Trusty opened the scoring before leaving with an ankle injury. Even with the loss, the U.S. finished atop Group D with six points.

Round of 16 Collapse

The USMNT advanced to the Round of 16 after edging Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 in the Round of 32. That victory set up its toughest test yet against Belgium.

Everything the Americans had built during the group stage unraveled over the course of 90 minutes.

Matt Freese’s costly mistake in the 57th minute proved to be the turning point. His hesitation outside the penalty area gifted Hans Vanaken an empty-net goal from 35 yards and effectively ended any hopes of a comeback. After making a spectacular diving save on Timothy Castagne early in the match, Freese’s performance deteriorated dramatically, earning goalkeeper ratings as low as 3 from several major outlets.

Malik Tillman emerged as the lone bright spot. He earned one of the team’s highest ratings after calmly converting a deflected free kick to level the score at 1-1, giving him his second set-piece goal of the tournament. However, the midfield around him struggled to maintain control for the remainder of the match.

Sergiño Dest endured a difficult first half that resulted in a 3.5 rating before Pochettino substituted him at halftime. Veteran center back Tim Ream was exposed by Charles De Ketelaere on Belgium’s second goal and was unable to clear the mishit shot that ultimately led to Freese’s costly error. At 38 years old, Ream found himself overwhelmed by Belgium’s pace and quality.

Pulisic, still limited by the calf injury suffered against Paraguay, was substituted after 60 ineffective minutes. He failed to create a scoring chance and managed just one touch inside Belgium’s penalty area. McKennie also struggled, with his performance marked by several rushed and inaccurate first-time passes despite facing little pressure.

Off the bench, Berhalter provided one of the few positive moments, nearly scoring a spectacular long-range effort in the 79th minute.

The Bigger Picture

The loss to Belgium highlighted more than just individual mistakes. It reinforced structural issues that Mauricio Pochettino had already pointed to following the USMNT’s 5-2 friendly defeat to Belgium three months earlier, particularly the team’s inability to sustain its intensity and concentration against elite opposition over the course of 90 minutes.

Former USMNT manager Bob Bradley believes the program has made meaningful progress but still has significant ground to cover. Compared with previous generations, more American players are competing in top European leagues and other high-level competitions than ever before. Even so, when measured against the world’s leading soccer nations, the U.S. remains in catch-up mode.

Major League Soccer, founded in 1993 and launched in 1996, is now in its fourth decade, while its league-wide emphasis on elite player development has accelerated primarily over the past 15 to 20 years through expanded academies and professional pathways. Although the talent pool has improved dramatically since the 1994 World Cup, consistently closing the gap with the sport’s traditional powers remains a long-term process.

Former U.S. midfielder Tab Ramos argues that the biggest obstacle is cultural rather than tactical or technical. While acknowledging improvements in coaching, facilities, and development infrastructure, he contends that the country’s soccer culture still has room to mature. In his view, many young American players do not yet grow up in the same intensely competitive environment—or with the expectation that reaching the UEFA Champions League is the ultimate goal—as their counterparts in many of the world’s established soccer nations.

Even so, there are reasons for optimism. The 2008 and 2009 birth-year groups are widely regarded as among the most promising in recent U.S. youth development and could form an important part of the national team’s core by the 2030 FIFA World Cup. By then, current stars such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are expected to be experienced veterans if they remain healthy and in the national-team picture. Meanwhile, U.S. Soccer’s long-term player development strategy—including initiatives outlined in The U.S. Way—aims to expand access to the game, improve coaching and talent identification, reduce barriers to participation, and strengthen the pathway from grassroots soccer to the senior national teams.

SEE ALSO: What to Know Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

