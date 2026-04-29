Top Study Tips for International Students

Effective study tips for international students are critical for academic success as they help students to achieve the desired grades, manage the time and maintain a healthy balance between study and self care. Having the right study habits also helps to stay on track and balance the studies with everything else you need to do. However, without the right approach, it’s easy to fall behind, feel overwhelmed or lose confidence especially during your first few months.

In this article, we provide some practical tips to improve your study time. By acknowledging these tips, students can improve their grades, boost confidence, reduce stress and ultimately become more effective students.

Make a Timetable

By making a timetable you can manage your time more efficiently by putting in specific time for classes, relaxation and other activities. Having a clear schedule also reduces procrastination and helps to maintain balance between study and rest which ultimately makes you more productive and less stressed as now you will not have any stress to cover the subject and nothing will be left for the next day.

You have two options, either you can make a daily timetable in which you can allocate specific time slots for studying different subjects, taking short breaks, attending classes, doing assignments and relaxing. This way your each part of your day will be organized and nothing important will be left out or you can also make a weekly plan where you can assign specific tasks or subjects to each day of the week also you can keep one or two days for hangouts with friends or family so that you don’t get bored just studying and your week goes fully productive without wasting time. According to a time‑management survey, using good time‑management practices can lead to a 20% increase in life satisfaction and a 30% reduction in emotional exhaustion. Remember, it’s not just about managing your time but also making the most out of it by being intentional with your activities.

Learn Difficult Subjects First

Learning difficult subjects first is one of the best strategies because at the beginning of the study, students are usually more focused and they have high energy which boosts retention. When the least interesting and most difficult subject is completed, this builds confidence in students and this success motivates them. As a result, students get happy because understanding and memorizing a difficult subject is an achievement for them and success is the biggest motivation which makes them enjoy the subject. For example, you are doing a difficult chapter of mathematics. After understanding the concept and many tries, when you get the correct answer you feel so happy and motivated that you feel like you should try an even more difficult question so completing the most challenging material early in the day gives you a sense of accomplishment, making the rest of your study session feel easier and more productive. According to a guide on study strategies, one of the top recommendations is to “study difficult (or boring) subjects first.

Take Breaks

Studying continuously can lead to fatigue, reduced concentration and poor retention of information. After studying for so many hours straight you are more likely to forget much of what you learned. Even if you remember something temporarily then you’re likely to forget it the next day. That’s why take a pause no matter how anxious you are about your coursework or upcoming tests. You can do it by chatting with friends or watching some quick videos on TikTok as it will give your mind a break and prevent mental fatigue and when you resume studying so you will be prepared to concentrate. By scheduling breaks strategically, you not only maintain high energy levels but also make your study time more effective. Remember, quality study is more important than the number of hours you spend without rest.

Highlight the Main Points

Highlighting the important points helps you to focus on key points instead of getting lost in unnecessary details which makes it easier to review and retain important ideas. It also organizes the material and improves comprehension. And months later when you will revise for the exam, it will become easy for you to do revision as your time will be saved and your syllabus will be completed quickly. Moreover, when you will read whole pages and chapters you might end up with eye fatigue which can increase the chances of eye infections and headaches so your studies will be disturbed and your whole day will be wasted. Thus, it’s important for you to highlight the key points as it forces you to read carefully, understand what truly matters and distinguish main ideas from supporting information.

Find An Effective Study Group

Moving to a new country for studies is a big decision and it can be daunting especially for the students who are shy and introverted as they might struggle to make a group or ask someone for help. Especially when you study in a new academic system, everything is different like teaching style, language, teachers and classroom environment so many international students find it difficult to fully understand and struggle to keep up with coursework simply because they don’t have anyone to study with or discuss things freely.

This is where Afious comes in as this app helps you connect with classmates who are studying the same subjects or taking similar courses. Whether you’re trying to understand a tricky concept, preparing for an upcoming exam or simply want someone to revise with, you’ll find someone on Afious who is studying the same. You can even join study groups based on shared subjects or interests. Just one message like asking for study partners or sharing notes can help them build meaningful connections that can over time turn into friendships.

Ask Queries

Asking for help doesn’t make anyone weak in fact in many countries like the US, participation matters a lot and professors really want to hear from students as it shows that they are actively listening to the lectures, eager to learn and engaged in the class so they get extra marks for participation. However, there are many students who are too shy and they think “What if someone makes fun of me?” or “What if I ask a silly question?” so this fear holds them back. But the truth is professors really appreciate it when someone participates in class or asks any type of question on their mind as it helps other students too which improves the academic performance.

Additionally, asking for help early prevents small problems from becoming big ones like missing foundational concepts in the first few weeks which can lead to poor performance in midterms or finals. Also, getting clarification from the professor helps you understand complex concepts and clears confusion. However, it’s not always necessary to ask the professor because if you’re super worried or introverted you can just simply ask them as friends. They might be able to solve your problems and clarify the concept. In a study of 283 first‑year diploma students, help‑seeking behaviour (along with other factors) was found to account for 11.86% of the variance in academic achievement (as part of a regression model).

Stay Focussed

It’s an obvious point that if you focus on other things like checking your phone while studying then you won’t be able to study properly as your focus will not stay on one thing because whenever you will get any message, call or any other notification so you will feel curious to check the phone and once you touch the phone then two to three hours just pass away without you even realizing it as a result you lose the motivation to study that’s why it’s better to put your device in another room so that it’s out of sight and out of mind. To study effectively, you need to create an environment where your mind stays on one task at a time because when you’re fully focused, you understand concepts faster, remember more and finish your work in less time.

Sleep Well and Eat Healthy

Disturbance in eating or sleeping patterns can lead to weakness and being less productive in class. For example, when you skip a proper meal and rely on instant noodles or coffee and stay up all night to study so your body starts running on low energy as a result, you will be distracted and unable to retain what you learn, no matter how much time you spend studying that’s why proper sleep and eating healthy food play a huge role in how well you study.

To fix your sleeping and eating pattern, you can make your favourite comfort food and if you don’t know how to cook, don’t worry you can find plenty of easy and quick recipes. For example, check out Budget Bytes as it’s a fantastic site with easy, cheap, and tasty meal ideas designed for students and beginners. Also, make a routine for screen time. For example if you want to watch your favourite show so you can watch it during your lunch time or after college but don’t let it disturb your sleep. Moreover, eating dark chocolates enhances learning capability as berries are high in antioxidants and promote brain health in general, they make a fantastic study snack so grab some blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries right away as brain foods are super important to boost your productivity and improve your focus.

Review Before Each Session

Reviewing before each session helps refresh your memory and reinforce what you already learned. It allows you to identify areas that need more attention ensuring a smooth and effective course and you will also be prepared for the exams. Set aside dedicated time each week to work on your notes and concepts. If done regularly, this will improve retention and reduce anxiety during examination time.

However, you can use your mobile phone, eat food, play games, have a chit chat with your friends, read your fav book during the breaks to make your mind fresh. But make sure to take 3–5 minutes to quickly review what you learned last time as when you revise a little before studying, everything connects better and you don’t waste time trying to remember where you left off. To make a good study habit, students need to consider this technique and by this students can unlock their potential and achieve their goals.

Don’t Stress!

Being far away from home in a new academic and social environment can affect international students in different ways. You may start to feel alone especially in moments of stress or failure as a result your mind becomes overloaded, you lose focus and even easy topics start feeling confusing. That’s why it’s important to stay calm and manage your stress in healthy ways. For example, you can join Wellness programs as they often include group therapy sessions or support groups which provide opportunities for students to connect with peers facing similar challenges and share experiences in a supportive environment. These sessions give students a chance to build social connections while receiving emotional support.

Additionally, students can attend wellness workshops or seminars organized by the college. These sessions may cover topics such as stress management, mindfulness, resilience building and strategies for maintaining mental well-being during challenging times. Also, it’s important for you to remind yourself that it’s okay not to understand everything immediately as this stress can interfere with learning and cause burnout so avoid stress because it’s a key to successful learning.

Conclusion

Balancing study, work and leisure activities is crucial for maintaining your well-being and academic performance. When you start studying so it doesn’t mean that you have to study straight for hours instead it means maintain a healthy diet, take breaks and do something that you enjoy for example calling with friends or eating your comfort food like ramen or hotpot for mind fresh as this is how you will be able to concentrate on your studies and learning will become easier and far less stressful.

Knowing your own effective study strategies is key to success in your college career and finding the study tips for exams that work best for you saves you time and energy and earns you the best results. However, embrace these top study tips by picking any one or two habits from this list and start applying them today as this will help you to completely transform your academic journey and help you grow into a confident and a high-performing student. And remember, small changes lead to big results.

SEE ALSO: U.S. Admissions Timeline for International Students