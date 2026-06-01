Fashion Trends of Summer 2026

Summer’s finally here and it’s shaping up to be yet another exciting season for fashion, with a mix of nostalgic revivals and fresh new trends making their way from the runway to real life. We’ve gathered all the essential 2026 fashion insights for everyone, including dedicated trend followers like you and those simply on the lookout for easy ways to update their look. There’s something here for everyone.

‘90s Minimalism

Ever since Ryan Murphy’s Love Story brought the short-lived romance of the late John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy to our screens earlier this year, Carolyn’s effortlessly chic wardrobe has had everyone filling up their online shopping carts or rifling through old clothes. Her understated elegance and less-is-more approach to dressing was key to ‘90s minimalism, and fashion has taken note. So, expect poplin shirts, crepe trousers and simple slip dresses this summer, a look also long championed by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Bandanas

If you’re ever looking for an easy way to instantly elevate your everyday basics, go for a bandana. They’ll likely always be in trend, if not for their bohemian aesthetics, often rocked by celebrities, then for their styling versatility. Tie one over your hair for the typical laid-back look, or knot one under your chin for a “babushka” vibe. You can wear one around your neck or even looped onto your handbag – everything works.

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The Low Rise

Still riding the wave of their comeback from the early 2000s, low-rise baggy jeans show no signs of going anywhere anytime soon. Rooted in a broader nostalgia for pre-social media Y2K culture, their return is really just fashion doing what it always does: cycling back around every 20 years or so. And we’re eating it up. Pair something low rise with a shorter fitted top or even a longer one for a more casual look. Sneakers or kitten heels are a surefire way to then bring the outfit all together.

Silk Scarves

The versatility of the silk scarf, like the bandana, is what keeps it popular. They can be worn as a top, around your neck or waist, tied to your handbag or braided into your hair for a vibrant summery look. Celebrities from Lola Tung to Zoë Kravitz have been spotted with silk scarves stylishly adorning their outfits and many are keen to put their own spin on the look.

A Pop of Color

Adding a pop of colour to a basic outfit is one of the easiest ways to rescue a look that just isn’t coming together. It usually comes down to one vibrant accent; a scarlet red bag, a cobalt blue shoe or accessory, against an otherwise neutral base. The result is an instantly elevated outfit without having to rethink your entire wardrobe. A bold red lip or makeup look also counts, and is a fun way to experiment.

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Checkered Print

The checkered print is another elevating staple look to play with. Whether you choose to pull it off as a skirt, a dress or a shirt tied around your waist, the lined print is sure to be making the rounds this summer, as it has for quite some time. It goes hand-in-hand with the dark academia vibe that’s only been rising in popularity over the past few years. So, the right checkered print skirt, long or short, seems the sensible path to take when you’re wanting to add dimension to any of your outfits.

Polka Dots

On a similar note, polka dots are also very much in. With a history dating back decades, and a Golden Age in the 1940s and 50s, the timeless polka dot pattern spiked in popularity last year and 2026 continues to welcome it with open arms. One celebrity who has notably championed the trend is singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, whose elegant and playful looks have made her a style icon in her own right. Polka dots have even been the de facto concert attire for her fans, so give in and welcome the heat in a dotted skirt or slip dress.

Purple Everything

While last year’s color of the year in fashion was Mocha Mousse – a rich, espresso-tinted warm brown – this year, purple dominated fashion weeks and runways around the world. In shades from eggplant to lavender, it’s everywhere, and everyone’s keen to be a part of the movement. Adopt it in your own way, with a statement royal purple purse, a sweater or top, or fully embrace it with a new pair of lavender heels or sneakers. Although notoriously difficult to style, the perfect colour match is either a white, gold or magenta.

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