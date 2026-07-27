Howard University Drops 502 Students Over Unpaid Tuition

Howard University unenrolled 502 first-time-in-college students this week after they failed to meet tuition and financial obligations. Families are scrambling just weeks before the fall semester begins Aug. 17. The decision affects incoming students at the historically Black Washington, D.C., university who did not fulfill payment requirements by deadlines communicated earlier. The average annual tuition for undergraduate students living on campus is about $38,000[-2]. Housing costs add approximately $13,600[-2]. This development has sparked criticism about higher education accessibility. Families now face limited time to resolve financial issues or find alternative college options for affected students.

Howard University Unenrolls 502 Students Over Tuition Payments

Students received email notifications Wednesday informing them of their removal from Howard University’s Class of 2030. The messages cited a missed July 10 payment deadline as the reason for unenrollment. The university stated it could no longer hold their places in the incoming class.

Isabella Williams from Fort Mitchell, Alabama, learned of her unenrollment just four days before her planned 14-hour drive to Washington, D.C.. She had been accepted to 42 colleges before choosing Howard. The email informed her she would receive refunds for payments made and could apply as a transfer student next semester. Dwayne Irvin from Kansas City, Missouri, received a similar notification 12 days before his scheduled departure.

MarLae’ Coffield found her account balance was negative on July 11. The university owed her money because her aid and scholarships exceeded tuition costs. Despite this, she remained unenrolled.

Multiple students had contacted the financial aid office and received assurances they were in good standing, even with pending scholarships scheduled to arrive later in the summer. Irvin said a financial aid representative confirmed he could attend classes with a $5,000 outstanding balance given his pending scholarship funds.

The university offered refunds for tuition payments and scholarship dollars received but stated that deposits worth $800 for tuition and housing remained nonrefundable.

Families Scramble for Solutions as August Deadline Looms

Affected families now face a compressed timeline to secure alternative funding or enrollment options. Most colleges require tuition settlement before classes begin. The first payment for a college academic year falls in August, and schools may drop students from classes for non-payment. Howard’s incoming class starts the fall semester on Aug. 17, leaving roughly three weeks to resolve financial issues.

Some families are learning about emergency aid programs that provide rapid financial assistance for unexpected costs. The average emergency grant amount stands at $785, though such programs can award varying amounts depending on circumstances. Research shows 82% of emergency aid recipients report the funding improved their graduation chances.

Historically Black colleges and universities face the biggest financial pressures. PLUS loans declined at HBCUs in 2012/13, and other federal financial aid types did not replace these decreases. HBCUs experienced larger enrollment declines than other institutions that year, with steep drops among first-year students.

Transfer applications to other institutions present another option, though most schools have specific deadlines and requirements. Some universities accept transfer students with minimal credit requirements and allow enrollment as soon as the following semester.

Parents unable to contribute must still complete federal financial aid forms. Refusing to file prevents students from accessing need-based aid independently.

Howard University Responds to Criticism

Howard University acknowledged the enrollment update was “difficult and disappointing” for affected students and families after mounting criticism. The unenrolled students began receiving specific communications about enrollment requirements, payment expectations and deadlines via email and orientation sessions from March onwards. The university gave detailed notifications throughout March, April, May, June and July. These included tailored financial aid information, videos and Bison Prep sessions covering tuition payment requirements, payment plan options and the process to report outside scholarships.

The university recognizes that timing differences may have occurred between the reflection of financial aid and the finalization of charges. Students who believe their account did not reflect their financial standing at the deadline accurately should contact the Bursar’s Office. Each case will be reviewed individually to determine whether adjustments or reinstatement are appropriate. The university had reenrolled 46 students by the last count. This included a student who drove from North Carolina on Friday to restore her status.

Marybeth Gasman, an expert in higher education at Rutgers University, had this to say: “HBCUs are seen as caring and nurturing places for Black students, so the mass removal of students from Howard’s fall enrollment is a bad look for the school.” Gasman stated she wouldn’t have processed over 500 students in one day and would have completed due diligence by reviewing each case beforehand.

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