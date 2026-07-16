Widow’s Bay Tops U.S. Emmy Nominees in Streaming Popularity

JustWatch has released its ranking of the most popular TV shows nominated for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, based on U.S. viewer engagement across subscription based streaming platforms with Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay taking top spot.

The rankings span the overall nomination leaderboard as well as the Outstanding Drama, Comedy, and Limited or Anthology Series categories, with this year’s nominees spread across nearly every major platform.

Popularity is measured by U.S. user activity tracked by the world’s largest streaming guide in the 7-day period following each title’s season finale.

Highlights

Widow’s Bay topped both the overall Nomination Leaders ranking and the Outstanding Comedy Series ranking for streaming popularity, despite placing third in total nominations (19) behind The Pitt (25) and Hacks (24).

Nominations and popularity didn’t always move together: The Pitt and Hacks, this year’s most-nominated drama and comedy respectively, ranked 6th of 8 and 5th of 8 in their categories popularity rankings.

Apple TV was the most nominated platform across categories, placing titles in the top five of the Nomination Leaders, Outstanding Drama Series, and Outstanding Comedy Series rankings (Widow’s Bay, Pluribus, Slow Horses, and Margo’s Got Money Troubles).

All Her Fault led the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series ranking despite earning fewer nominations (7) than Beef (16) and DTF St. Louis (13), marking a win for Peacock in this category.

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