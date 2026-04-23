Singer D4vd Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

D4vd—whose real name is David Anthony Burke—has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old singer is accused in connection with the case after the teenager’s body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered in his name. Officials reported that her body was discovered at about 11 a.m. on September 8, 2025, in the front trunk of the vehicle located at a Los Angeles tow yard.

An autopsy was carried out two days afterward. Authorities stated that both the cause and manner of death were determined in December 2025, but a prior court order had barred the results from being made public.

“After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said in a statement. “It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter. The transparency of the information contained in our findings and reports is essential for empowering the community to make informed changes to affectively reduce fear and allowing the community to take informed action.”

Burke made his first court appearance Monday at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse to be arraigned. A defense lawyer entered not guilty pleas to all counts on behalf of Burke. The judge ordered him to remain held without bail.

Lead defense attorney Blair Berk told the court that after months of secret grand jury proceedings, she would like a public preliminary hearing to take place as soon as possible so a judge can decide whether sufficient evidence exists for trial. “We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez,” Berk said in court.

Burke exercised his right under California law to have an evidentiary hearing within 10 court days of his arraignment. A hearing to work out what will happen next was scheduled for Thursday following this decision.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, the lead prosecutor, responded to the defense team’s request. “We’ll be very happy to put on the evidence that we’ve collected,” Silverman said. Burke’s defense team has attorneys Blair Berk and Marilyn Bednarski, along with Regina Peter.

What Are the Charges Against Dv4d?

Prosecutors filed three primary charges against the musician. The first-degree murder charge has special circumstances of lying in wait and committing the crime to gain financially. It also has the circumstance of murdering a witness to an investigation. These special circumstances make Burke eligible for life without parole or the death penalty.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not decided whether to seek capital punishment. The criminal complaint alleges Burke used a deadly weapon to commit the murder, a sharp instrument.

Burke also faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. The alleged abuse occurred between September 7, 2023, and September 7, 2024. Burke resided with Celeste during this period and had recurring access to her. The abuse started on Celeste’s 13th birthday.

The third charge involves unlawful mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors allege the financial gain motive stems from Burke’s desire to maintain his lucrative musical career. Celeste threatened to expose this career. The witness murder circumstance relates to Celeste’s potential testimony about the sexual abuse allegations. Hochman stated the evidence has physical, forensic, and digital proof.

How Did Investigators Connect D4vd to Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s Death?

Detectives found a connection between Burke and Celeste through evidence of their sexual relationship. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell stated that Celeste, a runaway from Riverside, had been involved in a sexual relationship with Burke at the time she was a minor and he was an adult. The investigation revealed this detail.

Celeste was last known to be alive on April 23, 2025. She arrived at Burke’s Hollywood Hills home that day. The Tesla where her remains were found was registered in Burke’s name at a Texas address linked to his family. The vehicle had been towed from a Hollywood Hills neighborhood near the rental property where Burke had been living.

Investigators uncovered digital evidence linking the pair. Celeste appeared with the singer on a Twitch livestream video back in January 2024. A digital camera found inside Burke’s rented home contained photos of both taken in late December 2024 and early January 2025. Celeste was photographed backstage during Burke’s sold-out show at The Fonda Theater in June 2024.

A court filing in February revealed Burke as the target of a grand jury investigation. Both his parents, Colleen and Dawud Burke, were ordered to appear before the Los Angeles County grand jury. Law enforcement sources indicated more than one person may have been involved in Celeste’s death and the attempted disposal of her body.

D4vd first rose to prominence in 2022 when tracks he recorded on his phone for his Fortnite gaming videos gained traction on TikTok. One of those songs, Romantic Homicide, became a breakout hit and helped him secure a deal with Interscope Records. He later performed at the Coachella in 2025.

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