The Surprise Guests At Coachella 2026

Following the announcement of this year’s Coachella headliners, fans have eagerly anticipated the annual event that floods their feeds with music clips and live performances across its two-weekend run.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter headlined for the first time, while Canadian icon Justin Bieber made his long-awaited return to a major stage following his cancelled 2022 Justice World Tour. And Colombian Grammy-winning singer Karol G became the first Latina headliner in the festival’s history.

Amid all the anticipation and speculation over how performances would turn out and who’d be showing up, Coachella once again delivered its trademark surprises, bringing out a host of special guests. From Madonna to Camilla Cabello, we list some of the biggest stars who surprised us all by unexpectedly taking to the stage to perform or make a brief cameo.

Susan Sarandon with Sabrina Carpenter

The American veteran actress appeared on Carpenter’s set, delivering a monologue as an older version of the singer before she went on to sing Go Go Juice from her latest album.

Will Ferrell & Terry Cruz with Sabrina Carpenter

Actor Will Ferrell popped up playing a handyman for the show, after “electrical issues” cut off the end of one of her songs. Terry Cruz took on a similar role on Weekend 2, when he stripped down to recreate a scene from White Chicks, singing A Thousand Miles while fixing the power.

Samuel L. Jackson with Sabrina Carpenter

He made a surprise voice cameo over the speakers on Weekend 1 as a “spiritual guide” that led the crowd through breathing exercises before humorously demanding Carpenter to “finish the motherf***ing song”.

Corey Fogelmanis with Sabrina Carpenter

The actor and Carpenter’s Girl Meets World co-star and long-time friend made an appearance as the waiter who stopped Sarandon’s seven-minute long monologue in a drive-thru scene on set.

Dijon and Mk.Gee with Justin Bieber

Both artists worked closely with Bieber to produce his latest albums Swag and Swag II, and showed up to perform alongside the headliner on his first day on stage.

SZA with Justin Bieber

On Weekend 1, the R&B singer-songwriter joined Bieber on stage to perform their acoustic duet of her 2022 song Snooze.

Big Sean with Justin Bieber

Bieber also surprised fans with a guest appearance from rapper Big Sean, and together, the duo performed their hits As Long As You Love Me and No Pressure.

Billie Eilish with Justin Bieber

Not performing herself, Eilish was instead pushed to stage by Bieber’s wife Hailey and friends to be serenaded by the singer as he performed his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl. It was a clear, nostalgic call-back to his early career performances, and one Eilish visibly gushed over as a life-long fan.

Joe Jonas with Teddy Swims

The second oldest Jonas brother was Swims’ first guest on stage, much to the excitement and surprise of the audience. He joined the Lose Control singer to perform a country version of his band’s song When I Look You in the Eyes.

Tems & Wizkid with Justin Bieber

Nigerian artist Tems joined Bieber on stage to first sing their collab song I Think You’re Special from his latest album. They were then joined by Wizkid and the trio went on to perform the 2021 hit Essence.

Madonna with Sabrina Carpenter

In one of the festival’s most talked-about moments, The Queen of Pop Madonna joined Carpenter on stage for a brief but memorable appearance. They performed a duet of Vogue and Like A Prayer, before singing a new song reportedly from Madonna’s upcoming album, Confessions II, which she announced as a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions On A Dance Floor.

Camila Cabello with Young Thug

Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance during Young Thug’s set, and delighted fans with a rendition of her 2017 hit Havana, which the rapper featured in. The audience erupted the moment she appeared, their cheers quickly giving way to a thrilling singalong.

Zara Larsson with PinkPantheress

Despite days of fan speculation, Zara Larsson’s appearance during PinkPantheress’ set still landed as a pleasant surprise. Rather than joining the British pop star for their TikTok-viral collab Stateside, Larsson chose to perform Midnight Sun, the title track from her latest album.

Olivia Rodrigo with Addison Rae

The Diet Pepsi singer was joined on stage by grammy-winner Olivia Rodrigo early into Weekend 2, and the pair collaborated for two songs. The first was Rae’s Headphones On, while the second was the first live performance of Rodrigo’s latest single Drop Dead.

Future dates for the 2027 edition of Coachella have since been announced for around the same time, over the weekends of April 9-11 and April 16-18 next year. The headlining artists are yet to be revealed.

SEE ALSO: 45th College Television Awards Winners Announced