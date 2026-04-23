10 NFL Draft Stars to Watch in 2026

It’s that time of the year where NFL draft prospects generate buzz as teams prepare for the annual selection event. Teams will select 257 players over seven rounds spanning three days. The first round takes place on Thursday, 23 April, with franchise-altering talent on the board. Fernando Mendoza stands out among 2026 NFL draft prospects after he won the Heisman Trophy after leading Indiana to their first national championship. But who else should you look out for? This piece breaks down our top 10 prospects NFL evaluators are watching in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fernando Mendoza

Mendoza’s path from unheralded recruit to national champion quarterback represents one of college football’s most remarkable ascents. He redshirted at California in 2022 and then completed 63% of his passes for 1,708 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions across nine games in 2023. His sophomore season showed marked improvement. He posted a 69% completion rate for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The transfer to Indiana changed everything. Mendoza completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards with 41 touchdowns against six interceptions and added seven rushing scores. He led the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record. He captured the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Davey O’Brien Award. His performance against elite competition included Rose Bowl records against Alabama and five touchdowns on 17-of-20 passing against Oregon in the semifinal.

Draft Projection

Mendoza enters the 2026 NFL draft as the consensus top quarterback. Reports indicate the Las Vegas Raiders plan to select him first overall. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah notes that he has started learning the Raiders’ offense alongside Brian Griese. Head coach Klint Kubiak praised his intelligence and accuracy.

Scouts compare him to Joe Flacco regarding throwing motion and size, though Mendoza brings better athleticism. Another comparison surfaces with Matt Ryan for his operation and processing abilities. His pro day showcased arm talent closer to Cam Ward than C.J. Stroud or Jayden Daniels.

Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami’s defensive end emerged as one of college football’s most disruptive forces over three seasons. Bain burst onto the scene in 2023 and earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. His freshman campaign included a standout performance against Clemson with eight tackles and two sacks, earning back-to-back ACC weekly honors.

Injuries limited his sophomore year to nine games in 2024. He finished with 23 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Bain returned stronger despite the setback. His junior season produced 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks in 16 games. The playoff run showcased his clutch performance against Texas A&M with four tackles for loss, three sacks, and a blocked field goal. He concluded the season with eight tackles in the CFP National Championship Game. These achievements earned him ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Ted Hendricks Award, and consensus All-American honors.

Draft Projection

Bain projects as a first-round selection at 6-3 and 275 pounds. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero mentioned the Jets’ second overall pick could come down to a decision with Bain. Multiple analysts place him in the top 10-20 range. His 90 total pressures in 2025 ranked among national leaders. PFF awarded him a 92.5 overall defensive grade, ranking third among 852 qualified edge defenders. His 91.8 pass-rush grade placed 12th, while his 87.5 run-defense grade ranked ninth.

Arvell Reese

Ohio State’s hybrid defender transformed from special teams contributor to consensus All-American in three seasons. Reese played six games in 2023 as a freshman and recorded all 58 snaps on special teams. His sophomore campaign in 2024 brought substantial growth. He appeared in all 16 games for the CFP national champions with 43 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

The 2025 season belonged to Reese. He totaled 69 tackles with 10.0 tackles for loss totaling 45 yards, 6.5 quarterback sacks, five quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. His career-best performance came against Penn State with 12 tackles. He added nine against both Texas and Illinois. He then earned consensus All-American honors from the Associated Press, Football Coaches Association of America, and Walter Camp. The Big Ten Conference named him Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and selected him to the first-team all-Big Ten. He closed his three-year career with 112 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss totaling 57 yards, 7.0 quarterback sacks, and seven quarterback hurries in 38 games.

Draft Projection

Reese stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 241 pounds. He shocked scouts at the NFL Combine with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash. His wingspan stretches 79.5 inches. Draft analysts project him as an early first-round selection, specifically in the top five. Rankings place him as the #2 linebacker prospect and #8 on big boards. His 1.53-second 10-yard split underscores explosive burst. Multiple teams compare him to Micah Parsons due to his hybrid linebacker/edge rusher versatility.

Caleb Downs

Football runs through the Downs family bloodline. His father Gary played running back for the Giants, Broncos, and Falcons. Uncle Dre Bly earned two Pro Bowl selections at cornerback and a Super Bowl ring with the Rams. Brother Josh currently catches passes for the Colts. Caleb arrived at Alabama in 2023 as the consensus No. 1 safety in America and carried a five-star rating.

His freshman season made history. Downs became the first freshman in Alabama history to lead the team in tackles with 107 stops. He added 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The SEC coaches named him Freshman of the Year. He also returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown.

Downs transferred to Ohio State as the portal’s most coveted prize after Nick Saban retired. The move delivered immediate results. He earned unanimous All-American status in 2024 and helped the Buckeyes capture a national championship. He recorded 82 tackles, two interceptions (including one that sealed the Cotton Bowl win over Texas), and six pass breakups. His 79-yard punt return touchdown against Indiana marked Ohio State’s first in a decade.

The 2025 campaign brought the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back. He finished ninth in Heisman voting and earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors. Downs concluded his three-year career with 256 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles across 44 starts. He averaged 16.3 yards on six punt returns with a touchdown in 2024.

Draft Projection

Downs stands 6-0 and weighs 206 pounds with a 4.45 forty time. He ranks eighth overall in consensus draft rankings. He stands as the best safety prospect by a wide margin. The next highest safety ranks 34th. Albert Breer called Downs “the best football player in the 2026 draft class”. Multiple scouts told Dane Brugler that Downs is the best safety prospect they’ve ever seen.

Positional value creates uncertainty. The last safety selected in the top 10 was Jamal Adams, who went sixth overall in 2017. Daniel Jeremiah projects Downs’s floor around pick 12, possibly to the Cowboys. The Bengals hold the 10th pick and need safety help after they struggled to replace Jessie Bates. Washington and Kansas City could also target Downs if top edge rushers are unavailable.

Jeremiyah Love

Love’s three-year tenure at Notre Dame produced exceptional numbers in 41 games. He came from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis, where he earned Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Love accumulated 2,882 rushing yards on 433 carries with 42 total touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. His freshman season behind Audric Estime yielded 385 yards on 71 carries.

The 2024 campaign marked his arrival. Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns while setting a school-record with 13 consecutive games with a rushing score. He set a CFP-record with a 98-yard touchdown against Indiana. His performance helped carry Notre Dame to the national championship game.

His 2025 season shattered expectations. Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries while adding 27 catches for 280 yards and three scores. He broke Jerome Bettis’s program record for total touchdowns in a season with 21. Love became the first player in school history with two 90-yard rushing touchdowns. He won the Doak Walker Award, earned unanimous All-American honors, and finished third in Heisman voting.

Draft Projection

Love stands 6-0 and weighs 212 pounds. He ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine in March, matching Jahmyr Gibbs despite carrying more weight. NFL insider Adam Schefter reports growing belief among many that Love is the best overall player available in the 2026 draft class. Growing chatter suggests he could go as high as third overall to the Arizona Cardinals. This would mark the first time since Saquon Barkley’s 2018 selection that a running back went in the top five. Daniel Jeremiah ranked him second in his final pre-draft rankings. Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis believes Love should go in the first six picks.

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