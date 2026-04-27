Donald Trump Escapes Third Suspected Assassination Attempt

President Donald Trump has escaped unharmed after what authorities are treating as a third suspected assassination attempt, following a shooting that disrupted the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton, where a gunman identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen allegedly opened fire near a security checkpoint outside the event. According to officials, at least one Secret Service agent was struck but protected by a bullet-resistant vest, and no other injuries were reported. Trump, who was attending the high-profile gathering alongside political figures and journalists, was quickly evacuated by security personnel and was not harmed.

Investigators say Allen had authored a manifesto prior to the attack, referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and outlining grievances against the Trump administration. He allegedly sent out the document to family members just minutes before the shooting. It suggested he intended to target government officials linked to Trump, with authorities now examining the attack as politically motivated.

Law enforcement sources indicate the suspect acted alone and had legally obtained firearms. He was apprehended after the shooting and is expected to face multiple federal charges, including assault on a federal officer and weapons-related offences.

The Latest Threat

The attack marks the latest in a series of threats and violent incidents involving Trump in recent years. Officials have linked the growing pattern to heightened political tensions across the United States, prompting renewed scrutiny of security arrangements for major political events.

In remarks following the incident, Trump described the attacker as a “sick person” and downplayed concerns for his own safety, while also criticising what he called security lapses at the venue.

Security experts say the incident is likely to prompt a fresh review of protection protocols at high-profile political events. They warn that even isolated attacks can have broader implications for public safety and political stability, particularly in an increasingly polarised environment where threats against public figures have become more frequent and harder to predict.

The shooting has triggered widespread condemnation from political leaders and renewed debate about political violence in the U.S. Authorities are continuing to investigate the suspect’s motives, with a court appearance expected in the coming days.

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