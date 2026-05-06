3 Things to Keep in Your Student Safety Plan Before Moving into a Dorm

Dorm life can be exciting because of all the new experiences you’re going to have. You’ll be making new friends, developing new habits, and exploring new areas of your own personality. However, as you assume new responsibilities, it’s possible to feel overwhelmed and not understand how to be safe when moving into a dorm.

While unpacking linens, setting up your dorm, and planning your meals, you might overlook one critical aspect of moving into college life: a solid dorm safety plan. This doesn’t mean preparing for a worst-case scenario, but it’s about having a plan in case something does go wrong.

A Clear List of Emergency and Support Contacts

Before you move into a dorm, you must compile a list of contacts other than just family members and roommates. This list should at least consist of:

The dorm security

The residence desk

The student health center

Counseling services

Nearby urgent care

Any reliable person to contact if something feels off

When you’re in distress, it’s hard to think straight. By having a list, you’ll know who to call in case you’ve been hurt, threatened, or harassed in any way. Using outside support resources is essential here, especially in cases involving injury, assault, improved medical treatment, and/or legal issues.

For instance, if you’ve been injured and are clueless about what to do, you may want to gather more details from resources like Her Case Matters. It connects you with experts who can help with any injury concerns or on-campus assault.

A Personal Dorm Safety Routine

Dorm life may seem informal, but sharing your space with others requires setting limits. An effective safety strategy involves doing everything that lowers the risk of getting hurt. For instance, you should:

Lock your door even when you move about the dormitory

Do not prop doors that lead into buildings

Secure valuable items

Never allow your college ID card to be used by others

Your schedule must also have a plan for nights out. Before heading off to any parties, club events, or late study sessions, it’s vital to have a plan for how to return safely to the dorm. Make sure that your mobile device is charged, review the campus shuttles, and use the buddy system when necessary. If there’s a safe ride program on campus, know how to use it when needed.

A Plan for Reporting Problems

Just because something looks a bit off doesn’t mean it needs to be addressed right away, but most of these situations do require some action. You should at least have information about where to report issues, like maintenance problems, harassment, suspicious activity, or injury, if you ever have to.

Documenting incidents is vital as well. In case anything happens, record the date, time, place, individuals involved, and other details related to the event. It’s also essential to document email evidence, screenshots, medical reports, and incident reports when necessary. This record will help you in case you ever need more assistance from health services, campus staff, housing administrators, or legal experts.

You really don’t need an elaborate safety plan when moving into a dorm, but it’s still a good idea to know your way out of a situation. As long as you know the people you need to contact, follow good safety practices, and know whom to report to, you’ll feel more confident living in campus housing.

SEE ALSO: Top Dorm Room Essentials For Safety & Wellbeing