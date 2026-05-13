How College Students Can Deal WIth Fear Of Failure

Many college students struggle with the fear of failure. Whether it is choosing a major, passing classes, dealing with peer pressure, or worrying about disappointing others, these fears can make college life extremely stressful and overwhelming.

Here are some tips on how to deal with the fear of not making it as a college student.

Notice the Signs that Fear is Taking Over

It is important to know when you are feeling anxious and stressed out when you are in college. Rather than ignoring the following signs, it is important to address these issues head on if you deal with any of the following:

Feeling on edge or worrying about new or unfamiliar situations

Avoiding stressful situations completely or withdrawing from opportunities

Feeling out of control when trying something new

Experiencing physical symptoms like dizziness, a racing heart, and sweating

Imagining the worst-case scenario

Feeling self-conscious about what other people think

Downplaying your plans or minimizing your success to other people

Procrastinating or getting distracted from what you need to do

Feeling discouraged about improving or changing anything in the future

Focus on What You Can Do

Take a moment to evaluate yourself and the entirety of the situation. Determine what is in your control and focus your efforts on those things. If you gotten this far you are more than capable of being successful in college. Rather than worrying about the future focus on what you are able to do and your skill sets. Most importantly do what makes you happy. Evaluate your long-term goals and start to take small steps to accomplishing your goals. If you are in the wrong major, you can talk to your guidance counselor. If your classes are too hard, then get a tutor or take one less class. Find ways that you can use that will help you to move forward.

Surround Yourself with the Right People

Your environment can make a huge difference in how you confront and cope with failure. Surround yourself with people who motivate you. Keep your distance from those who are not supportive of your goals. Remember that your goal is not to please your friends and family but rather to create a positive future for yourself. In addition, be supportive of yourself. Do not beat yourself up if you get a bad grade. Learn from your mistakes and try again. Be persistent in your goals and focus on those people who want to see you succeed.

Manage Your Negative Thoughts

Try to not let your negative thinking get in the way of your success. It is difficult to concentrate on what you are doing when your mind is overrun with negative self-talk or what might happen. Focusing on the task at hand helps you keep abreast of your current actions rather than going over thoughts and feelings about imagined consequences and perceived shortcomings.

Remember Your Past Successes

It’s not uncommon to become discouraged after experiencing failure, especially when dealing with repeated setbacks and/or challenging situations. If you feel like improvement is impossible, remind yourself of other times when you were in similar situations and got through it. You were able to manage your past challenges and college is no different. It may be a new environment but it doesn’t change who you are as a person. College may take some more work but you are more than capable of succeeding. Again communication with others is the key. Talk to your teachers, your family members, and your friends to address your concerns. These people will be able to help you and give advice that can help you.

You Are Not Alone

Accept that failure is normal for every college student. The key is how you handle it. Rather than beating yourself down or blaming others, evaluate what you did wrong and go from there. IF a class is too hard, talk to your professor for some help. If you feel overwhelmed at a really big college consider going to a small school if possible. The one thing you do not want to do is quit. Keep taking one small step at a time. If something goes wrong, learn from the situation and continue moving forward. Most people have experienced failure in their life. The ability to overcome obstacles and accept mistakes is a key part of achieving success. By learning from your mistakes, you’re a step closer to reaching your goals. If you fail, remind yourself that it’s normal.

Author Bio: Stan Popovich is the author of “A Layman’s Guide to Managing Fear” which covers 200+ techniques that can drastically improve your mental health. For more information, please visit Stan’s website at http://www.managingfear.com

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