Why Refresher Drinks Are the Must-Have Trend This Summer

Refresher drinks have exploded into a $2 billion annual category, and they’re popping up on nearly every fast food menu this summer. Starbucks refresher drinks pioneered the revolution, but chains like Dunkin’ and McDonald’s are racing to capture their share of this profitable trend. Beverage-focused chains saw sales jump 8.1% last year, while burger chains grew just 0.2%. Refreshers appeal to restaurants because they offer profit margins up to 80%. This makes them irresistible when facing rising protein costs. Starbucks launched Energy Refreshers with caffeine ranging from 100 to 175 milligrams recently, targeting younger consumers seeking affordable indulgence. But what makes refreshers the perfect summer trend and where can you find the best options?

The Refresher Revolution Taking Over Fast Food

McDonald’s will launch six specialty drinks nationwide on May 6, including three lemonade-based refreshers and three dirty sodas. This marks a fundamental change in fast food strategy, given that the chain closed its five CosMc’s beverage concept stores to test these drinks directly in restaurants.

Refreshers have two key components: they are cold and bright. “They come in vibrant colors,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer. “They are Instagrammable”. These drinks target Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers in particular and create beverage occasions outside traditional mealtimes.

The category is forecasted to grow by 130% over the next four years. Dunkin’ has reported double-digit sales gains for four consecutive years, bolstered by partnerships with Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion. McDonald’s plans to price its refreshers below competitors like Starbucks and Dutch Bros, appealing to price-conscious consumers.

“Refreshers, as they’ve come onto the scene and grown more in popularity, are creating that afternoon daypart,” explained Melissa Mackay, senior vice president of marketing at Westrock Coffee. Beverages can turn a $7 sandwich into a $12 check. This makes refreshers an attractive growth vehicle for chains facing economic pressures.

What Makes Refreshers the Perfect Summer Trend

The visual appeal of refresher drinks drives much of their popularity. These beverages are photogenic by design. They feature bold hues and freeze-dried fruit pieces that make them stand out on social media feeds. Color plays a starring role, from vibrant magenta strawberry blends to coral mango creations. Refreshers aren’t just drinks. They are experiences worth sharing.

Starbucks refresher drinks contain green coffee extract. This delivers moderate caffeine without coffee’s strong taste. A grande size contains 45 to 55 milligrams of caffeine, roughly one-seventh the amount in regular coffee. Energy Refreshers boost that to 100 to 175 milligrams and bridge the gap between standard refreshers and full coffee.

Customization options add to their appeal. Consumers can choose water, lemonade, or coconut milk bases. This creates different flavor profiles from the same foundation. The Mango Strawberry Refresher, for example, comes in six variations.

Refreshers benefit from a health halo effect. A grande contains 90 calories and seems lighter than lattes or frappuccinos. Sugar content tells a different story. A large Strawberry Dragonfruit contains 37 grams of sugar and exceeds recommended daily limits for women.

Where to Find the Best Refresher Drinks

McDonald’s enters the refresher arena on May 6 with three lemonade-based options: Strawberry Watermelon with freeze-dried strawberries, Mango Pineapple featuring strawberry popping boba, and Blackberry Passion Fruit topped with freeze-dried dragon fruit. All three contain caffeine and will be available at 14,000 restaurants nationwide.

Starbucks refresher drinks remain the category blueprint since launching in 2012. The chain offers six Energy Refresher variations that include the new Mango Strawberry and classics like Pink Drink and Mango Dragonfruit. Caffeine ranges from 45 to 55 milligrams in a grande for standard refreshers. Energy versions pack 125 milligrams. Customization with lemonade or coconut milk creates different experiences.

Sonic launched three refreshers in March made with green tea concentrate and real fruit purees. Taste testers ranked them highest to balance flavor and light sweetness. The Mango Peach variety drinks like “unsweetened iced tea with a hint of fruit”. Available in still or sparkling formats, they offer functional benefits beyond typical sugar-heavy drinks.

Dunkin’ refresher drinks provide extensive customization with mix-and-match flavors, milk options, and bases. Standard offerings include Berry Açaí, Strawberry Passionfruit, and Mango Pineapple. Reviews note the green tea base tastes “nearly imperceptible”.

Wendy’s takes a different approach with Dave’s Craft Lemonades. They mix fruit purees like watermelon, pineapple mango, and strawberry without artificial colors or high fructose corn syrup.

Conclusion

Refreshers have become a top beverage category, and with good reason too. These drinks create new profit opportunities for restaurants with their vibrant colors, customization options, and caffeine that appeals to younger consumers. They also provide Instagram-worthy experiences.

You can choose McDonald’s affordable options or Starbucks’ customizable classics. Sonic’s balanced flavors are another great choice. Refreshers have something for everyone this summer. Just check that sugar content before you make them your daily go-to drink.

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