What Do the Top College Students Have in Common?

Do you ever feel envious of those students who seem to effortlessly ride through the college experience, getting great grades every single time? While it may look easy and breezy for them, the truth is, being a top college student takes some serious work and dedication. Keep reading to discover what they all have in common.

A Schedule

You might notice that some of the top students still find time to party and hang out with friends. Being a great student and acquiring excellent grades does not mean you cannot have a social life! It’s all about following a schedule. These students have a strict schedule they follow, and that includes attending lectures, carving out time to speak to their professors, studying, attending social events, and more. They know what they plan on doing each day and follow through with it!

Great Presentation

That doesn’t mean that they always look highly presentable even for early morning lectures (although that is often the case!). It is more about the work they submit. They know exactly how to format their essays, consistently using the correct referencing style, font, and margin size. The best students also often make the most of printing services. This is helpful for a few reasons:

It helps with the proofreading and evaluation process. It gives you a tangible copy to reference. It can impress the professors.

This is especially true when it comes to big essays like the final thesis, where a printed copy truly does make a world of difference.

They Participate in Class

The best students do not sit back and let the lesson wash over them. On the contrary, they take an active role in any lesson, even the ones that might seem insignificant in the long run. They take pride in their education and want to make the most of it, so they will raise their hand and offer their own insights, which is great, as it results in immediate feedback from professors.

They Ask for Help

The very best students are not afraid to ask for help when they need it. An education is not supposed to be a walk in the park, after all. If there were no hurdles, there would be no learning. Instead of sinking back and hoping they figure it out themselves, they actively make the effort to speak to their professors to ensure they understand everything in the curriculum. This makes a huge difference in the long run.

They Seek Out Further Learning Opportunities

Not all of the learning takes place in the classroom. Many top students seek out further learning opportunities away from the college, hoping to expand their horizons and gain new insights that will help them in their research projects. That might involve volunteering, traveling to a new place, or taking part in extracurricular activities.

They Utilize College Resources

You are only at college for around four years, and during that time, you have access to some of the best educational resources. The best students understand this, which is why they utilize these resources, making the most out of them in order to achieve the best possible grade! For example, they will use the college library, access tutoring, learn from career services, and perhaps even use the college gym (after all, a healthy body equals a healthy mind).

They Focus on Their Health

Let’s be realistic – college typically is not the time when individuals make their healthiest choices. For the most part, that is okay! Eating instant ramen and takeaway pizzas is not a bad thing. However, consistently eating meals that don’t provide enough nutrients will.

Top college students understand that they will only perform their best if they are healthy. As such, they will make more of an effort to eat balanced meals and exercise when they can. As mentioned before, they are likely to make the most of the free on-campus gym!

They Are Genuinely Curious

You chose your major for a reason, and so did the best students in your classes. Education is not always supposed to be about hard work and reading boring notes – it’s about taking the opportunity to learn something genuinely interesting! Top students at college are curious about what their lessons have to tell them. They don’t just participate because they want a good grade; they do so because it’s a chance to expand their mind and they get to learn new things in the process! A feeling of curiosity will see you through even the hardest parts of college, pushing you to succeed in the long term.

