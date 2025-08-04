Tom Holland Seen Filming in Glasgow on the Set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland, Sony’s Spider-Man actor since 2016, was all smiles on the streets of Glasgow on Sunday as he met fans amid filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest addition to the franchise.

Slated to premiere in theatres on July 31, 2026, filming in the Scottish city kicked off on Friday and is set to last two weeks. Brand New Day marks Holland’s second movie made in Scotland – following just a month after shooting in locations around Inverness and Moray for Christopher Nolan’s star-studded The Odyssey. Earlier warnings of widespread disruption in Glasgow city centre were sent out as large sections have been closed off throughout the two-week period.

Holland was fully suited up in costume in red and blue, seen atop a tank in the middle of the street before meeting with a crowd of around 100 people, posing for photos with and without his superhero mask. The full cast of the latest film has yet to be confirmed, however, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is believed to be starring alongside Holland, and the actor’s real-life partner Zendaya is set to feature alongside other returning stars of the Marvel Universe. An official trailer also remains under wraps for now, but Holland’s appearance comes just a day after the official Spider-Man suit reveal teaser was released.

The third instalment will feature Holland’s Peter Parker focusing on college and leaving Spider-Man behind. However, his plans take a turn when a new threat puts his friends in danger. He’s forced to suit up again and join forces with an unexpected ally to protect those he cares about.

The actor himself has been keeping busy with other ventures as well, as he was also recently announced last week as the new face of Prada’s Paradigme Fragrance. James Bond rumours were also addressed by Holland earlier in the week in a video on Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube channel. The pair chatted while making a fried chicken sandwich, and the actor had replied to Chef Ramsay’s question on whether he’d be open to playing the iconic 007 – “Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day.”

“Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry,” he explained. “I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.”

