Young Guru Hosts “Inside The Mix” Masterclass at Roc Nation School

Students, aspiring music creators, and industry guests gathered at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment for a conversation with renowned audio engineer and educator Young Guru.

The session, titled Inside the Mix: Young Guru in the Studio which took place on June 19, provided attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from one of the most influential figures in modern music production. Known for his extensive work on some of hip-hop’s most acclaimed artists such as JAŸ-Z, Rapsody, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Mariah Carey, Young Guru discussed his creative process, career trajectory, and perspectives on the future of the music industry.

Guru also reflected on his role in helping develop the next generation of creators through his work as Director of Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production at Roc Nation School.

As part of New York Music Month, the event, held inside the school’s Dolby Atmos-enabled Professional Studio in Brooklyn, NY, highlighted Roc Nation School’s ongoing commitment to providing students with real-world access to leading professionals across music, entertainment, and culture.

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