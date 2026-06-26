Streamlining Campus Resources: Why Smart Routing Is the Key to Personalized Student Support

College comes with a host of challenges that can overwhelm the average student as it combines intense academic pressures with sudden cultural shifts and behavioral adaptations. Many are also experiencing living away from their family for the first time in their life, and they find themselves having to balance coursework with everyday adulting tasks such as managing finances, cooking, and doing laundry. As they juggle school and personal responsibilities, students start to feel mentally pressured, and a survey shows that 1 in 5 college students say that they feel stressed all or most of the time.

For academic success and overall wellbeing, students must practice good lifestyle and study habits, and reach out to the right professors and advisors for guidance. The perfect student-advisor match can have a profound impact on one’s college journey, and it’s why campuses should adopt smart routing to establish these connections in a shorter amount of time. Here’s why smart routing is the key to personalized student support.

Skill-Based Matching

Some colleges assign advisors in random order to incoming students to balance workloads and streamline administrative operations during enrollment. However, assigning advisors randomly often leads to mismatches in expertise, and professors end up offering generic degree planning advice instead of field-specific mentorship. Also, because advisors cannot specialize in every academic path, students may be at risk of getting inaccurate or outdated advice on degree requirements, which may delay graduation. Once students feel that their advisor is unhelpful, they may likely disengage, stop seeking guidance, and end up relying on their classmates instead.

For skill and caseload matching, campuses should use routing software that identifies advisors by expertise. Once a student chooses a category in the scheduling portal, the system will automatically send an alert to the right advisor so they can communicate. Some advisors, particularly those who specialize in financial aid, tend to get multiple alerts in a day since many students need their expertise and guidance. According to the Institute for Higher Education Policy, about 9 in 10 college students who have received a stipend from the government still face unmet financial need. With so many students needing help with this matter, it’s no wonder that campus routing systems often experience clogging as there are long virtual queues of students waiting to connect with advisors who specialize in debt management and financial literacy.

To eliminate waiting times, a queue management software should be integrated into the portal to manage student expectations and preparedness. This software can pre-book appointments via web or mobile, and students will receive notifications via SMS once the advisor is free to assist them. Having this system in place frees up students to be more productive, and they can make good use of their time by studying instead of waiting.

Instant Handling of Inquiries

Back in the day, college students could only communicate with their advisors during office hours. But now, their inquiries can be instantly addressed no matter what time of day, thanks to AI chatbots integrated into campus portals. If a student inputs a standard query, such as adding a class, room assignments, or class schedules, the AI can provide the correct answer. For complex matters or if the student requires personalized advice, the system will route the student to an advisor’s booking calendar and schedule an appointment for intensive mentoring or planning.

Immediate and Proactive Outreach

In college, students enjoy unstructured freedom since their days are no longer scheduled by adults. Suddenly, they’re in charge of their own time, and unlike high school, they have lots of opportunities to relax or have a little fun since there are large gaps between classes. Unfortunately, this makes it easy to procrastinate or skip classes, and a 2023 survey has found that 37% of students routinely skipped classes due to lack of interest or engagement, among other reasons.

Some advisors who handle multiple classes often lose track of students who frequently miss assignments or are constantly absent. But by using an AI-powered Learning Management System, advisors can monitor drops in student engagement or attendance. For instance, if a student misses classes or fails critical exams, the AI will generate a case and forward it to the professor, who will initiate connection and urgent intervention. This can help to prevent failure due to absences and enables students to get back on track.

Smart routing can be integral to provide students with the resources, advice, and support that they need at the soonest possible time. By integrating these AI-powered portals and tools into campus systems, students can get the help that they need from the right advisors, and sail through their academic journey with flying colors.

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