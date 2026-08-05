Which Are the Best U.S. Companies for Entry-Level Jobseekers?

For the Class of 2026, landing that first job after college may be just as much about choosing the right company as submitting the perfect application.

Luckily, the job market appears strong, with new listings outstripping predicted numbers. This provides a broader range of options to earn more money — and potentially creates opportunities for career shifts. But applying can feel overwhelming, especially when many jobs ask for experience you might not have yet.

To break into a new industry or simply make a long-desired change, it can help to look at positions that require little or no experience to start. They can give you a foot in the door at a potentially high-paying company, but some may be more competitive than others.

CashNetUSA analyzed entry-level job listings to identify the big companies with the highest proportion of entry-level jobs and the fewest applicants per role. With this information they created a list of companies with the highest percentage of entry-level jobs and produced a ranking of which ncompanies have the most — and least — competition for open positions.

Methodology Behind Study

CashNetUSA examined the U.S. job market as of May 2026 for applicants looking to get their foot on the first rung of the career ladder, highlighting the most competitive U.S. companies for entry-level roles.

The team started by compiling a seed list of the top 100 biggest employers in the U.S., the 50 biggest restaurant and retail chains and the 13 globally recognized big tech companies. Then, separated the employers by sector before analyzing entry-level job availability and competition across the retail, restaurant and big tech industries, based on data from active entry-level job listings published by the companies on LinkedIn.

They defined availability as the percentage of jobs posted that were specifically advertised as entry-level positions, while competitiveness was measured by the average number of applicants per listing (focusing only on listings posted within the last 14 days).

Findings

To find out more about this study, click here.

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