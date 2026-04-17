What to Know About the Automatic Military Draft

The federal agency overseeing draft registration in the U.S., known as the Selective Service System (SSS), plans to automatically register eligible American men for the military draft by December this year.

Men aged 18 to 25 are already required to register for selective service, however, automatic registration would relieve them of that individual duty. Although the system has been in place across 46 states and territories, the SSS proposed a rule only last month to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to standardize the practice nationwide.

A statement on the SSS website explains: “This statutory change transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources. SSS will implement the change by December 2026, resulting in a streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce realignment.”

The U.S. has not imposed military conscription since the Vietnam War – more than fifty years ago in 1973. Over the course of its history, conscription has been implemented in six major conflicts: the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Since then, military service has been voluntary, and to reinstate a draft, SSS states Congress would need to “amend the Military Selective Service Act to authorize the President to induct personnel into the Armed Forces.”

How Will It Work?

Aside from the few exemptions, automatic registration would apply to all male citizens and male immigrants between the ages of 18 and 25, and within 30 days of either their 18th birthday or entering the U.S.

“A man who fails to register may be ineligible for opportunities important to his future,” the SSS says on their website. These opportunities include state financial aid, state and federal employment, as well as U.S. citizenship for male immigrants.

Failure to register is also considered “a felony punishable by a fine of up to $250,000 and/or 5 years imprisonment” and “a person who knowingly counsels, aids, or abets another to fail to comply with the registration requirement is subject to the same penalties”.

In the event of a Congress-approved draft, not all registered men would be enlisted for service. Instead, a lottery would choose birthdays and numbers at random to determine the order in which individuals are called to report for induction. As per the SSS; “The first to receive induction orders are those whose 20th birthday falls during the year of the lottery. If required, additional lotteries are conducted for those 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 19, and finally 18.6 years old.”

Exemptions

Those exempt include hospitalized or incarcerated men within the qualifying age bracket, as well as men of the same age living in the U.S. with “lawful nonimmigrant status”. Men with disabilities are still required to register with the SSS, however, they would not qualify for military service. Exemption claims may be filed by “conscientious objectors” – those with proven religious or moral objections to war.

Women are also exempt from registration, but they may still enlist in the army voluntarily.

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