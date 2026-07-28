5 Ways to Conquer Back-to-School Anxiety When You Have a Learning Disability

As a 24 year-old student with a learning disability, preparing for a new semester is both exciting and stressful. Stepping back into the daily rhythm of classes, assignments, and part-time work isn’t just a simple schedule change for me; it requires a lot of intentionality to manage my anxiety levels and ensure I am prepared.

Over time, I’ve learned to take things one day at a time, pace myself, and build supportive routines that suit the way my brain works. Here are five tips that help to keep my anxiety at bay as I head back to campus.

Eliminate Day One Stress by Prepping Early

A lot of my anxiety stems from feeling unprepared or overwhelmed by sudden routine changes. To cut down on the first morning panic, I make sure I assemble my backpack the weekend before classes begin so I am not scrambling to find everything during an early morning rush.

Having my materials organized in advance sets a much calmer tone for the first week.

I also give myself permission to ease into the semester schedule, reminding myself that staying grounded starts with small, deliberate preparations rather than trying to fix everything overnight.

Tackle Overload by Using Campus Downtime

Falling behind is my biggest trigger for academic stress, and I know that if I don’t procrastinate, I can keep deadline panic from snowballing.

Instead of trying to finish massive projects in one sitting, I break assignments down into small, manageable chunks and tackle them in order of which due date is closest.

I also take advantage of awkward gaps in my schedule, like the two-and-a-half-hour block between my morning classes. Pulling out my laptop during these breaks lets me get work done on campus, keeping me ahead on schoolwork so I don’t bring a mountain of stress home at night.

Use Academic Coaching and Tutors

Trying to manage additional learning needs entirely on your own only adds unnecessary pressure. When my workload or schedule starts feeling like too much to manage, I reach out to campus resources.

Colleges have lots of experts at hand: I’ve worked with an academic coach in the past, and having a dedicated person to help me structure my studies around my personal life made an incredible difference.

Similarly, if I struggle with course material and my teacher isn’t available, I don’t hesitate to find a tutor who can explain concepts in a fresh way that makes sense to me.

Ask For The Help That’s Available To You

Traditional study habits like flashcards or night-before cramming simply don’t work for my brain, which used to cause a lot of discouragement and test anxiety. Accepting that I struggle with memorization allowed me to stop fighting my learning style and start using tools that support it.

That’s why connecting with your campus accessibility office is so important. They can match you with specialized tools for your exact needs. My Student Accessibility Services (SAS) advisor recommended Genio Notes, which has been great for how I learn. Its recording and transcribing features let me focus on understanding the content in real time rather than stressing over frantic note taking.

Protect Your Body

When I get hyper-focused on schoolwork, I can go hours without eating or drinking, which only amplifies my physical stress and leaves me drained. Keeping a water bottle nearby and making sure I eat enough keeps my body nourished and my stress levels grounded.

I also prioritize sleep before school days and allow myself to take a short nap after classes to reset my focus and prevent burnout.

When test anxiety sets in, I have to work up the courage to tell myself that it will be okay, preventing panic attacks before they wipe out my memory.

Above all, remember that your mental health matters, and you should never let a tough class or professor make you doubt your worth.

Final Thoughts

Navigating college with a learning disability is an ongoing journey of patience and self-discovery. By building supportive routines, accepting help, and giving yourself grace when things don’t go perfectly, you can step onto campus confident that you are giving it your absolute best.

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