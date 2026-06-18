The College Shortlist Scorecard: How to Choose a School Without Regretting It

Choosing a college can feel very emotional. It is one of the first major decisions most students make, and I remember being scared I would pick the wrong place and regret it later.

If you are anything like I was, you probably want someone to just tell you the “right” answer. Unfortunately, college decisions rarely work that way. The best school is not always the highest ranked school, the prettiest campus, or the one your friends are choosing. The best school is the one that gives you the strongest combination of affordability, opportunity, support, and fit.

I am Ryan Brownlee, founder of AspiringMD.com, a free resource I built as a former pre-med student and current medical student to share the advice I wish I had earlier. When I was choosing colleges, I gave each school a scorecard. This is a version you can copy, customize, and use!

Why You Should Not Pick a College Based on Vibes Alone

A school’s vibes matter. You should be able to imagine yourself living somewhere, making friends, and growing into the person you want to become. At the same time, a school can feel amazing on a sunny tour day and still be a poor fit if the cost is unsafe, advising is weak, internships are hard to access, or the environment does not match your needs.

When I look back at my own pre-med path, one thing stands out clearly: access mattered. I needed mentors, research, clinical experience, volunteering, and people who could explain medical school admissions. My university had a medical school on campus, a hospital nearby, and a community volunteering organization. Those opportunities became key parts of my application.

So do not only ask, “Do I like this school?” Ask, “Will this school give me realistic access to the opportunities I need?”

The College Shortlist Scorecard

For each college, score it from 1 to 5 in each category: 1 = weak fit and 5 = excellent. Then multiply the score by the category weight. The highest total does not automatically win, but it gives you a clearer picture than guessing.

Category 1: Net Cost and Debt Risk, 25%

This is the category students often want to ignore, but it may be the most important. Do not compare schools based on sticker price. Compare them based on net cost after grants, scholarships, housing, meal plans, fees, travel, books, and realistic loans. Also check whether scholarships are renewable, whether there is a GPA requirement, and whether tuition tends to increase each year.

This matters even more if you are considering medical school, dental school, law school, graduate school, or any path that may require more education. A lower-cost college that still gives you strong opportunities may be smarter than a slightly more prestigious school that leaves you financially trapped.

Category 2: Academic Fit for Your Major, 15%

This is where you ask whether the school is actually strong in what you want to study. For pre-med students, this does not mean the school needs a “pre-med major.” Most schools do not have one. What matters is whether the school can help you complete prerequisites, perform well academically, and build a strong application.

Look at the strength of your intended major, class availability, graduation rates, average class sizes, tutoring, flexibility to change majors, honors programs, and whether the grading culture is reasonable. If you are undecided, value flexibility even more.

Category 3: Outcomes and Career Support, 15%

A college should help you move toward something, even if you do not have your whole life planned at 17 or 18. Ask what happens to students after graduation. Look for job placement, graduate school placement, advising, alumni support, employer recruiting, research placement, internship placement, and average salaries by major if available.

For pre-med students, be careful with advertised medical school acceptance rates because some schools only count students who met certain GPA or MCAT thresholds. A better question is, “What support does this school provide to help students become competitive applicants?”

Category 4: Internship, Research, and Experience Access, 15%

A college can have great classes, but if students cannot access internships, research, clinical experience, shadowing, volunteering, or leadership opportunities, they may struggle to build a strong resume. For pre-med students especially, medical schools want to see more than good grades. They want service, teamwork, research, leadership, and patient care.

Ask whether there are hospitals, clinics, research labs, nonprofits, companies, and student organizations nearby. Also ask whether first-year students can get involved or whether most opportunities are reserved for upperclassmen. One of the biggest advantages my university gave me was having a medical school next to my science building. I could meet faculty, attend events, and eventually do research there.

Category 5: Location and Daily Life, 10%

Location matters more than students think because you are not just choosing a school. You are choosing where you will live, study, work, exercise, make friends, and build routines for four years. Think about distance from home, travel costs, weather, safety, transportation, nearby hospitals or companies, weekend activities, and whether you could work part-time if needed.

Also think honestly about your support structure. If family keeps you grounded, being within driving distance may matter. If you want constant activity, food options, and internships nearby, a city may be exactly what you need.

Category 6: Personal Fit and Support, 10%

This is where vibes come back in, but in a more useful way. Instead of asking, “Did I like the campus tour?” ask whether you can see yourself being healthy there. Would you feel comfortable asking for help? Do students seem collaborative or cutthroat? Are there communities you could join? Is mental health support accessible? Would you still be proud to attend if your plans changed?

As a medical student, I can tell you that asking for help is a huge part of the process. College will bring stress and uncertainty, so it helps to choose a place that takes student support seriously.

Category 7: Flexibility if Your Plans Change, 10%

A lot of students change majors or discover interests they had never heard of in high school. That is normal. I changed from biology to biochemistry and added a psychology minor before college was over.

Ask whether the school would still make sense if your original plan changed. Are there multiple strong programs? Can you switch departments without major barriers? Are there minors, certificates, or combined programs? Do not pick a school that only works if everything goes perfectly according to your current plan.

Copyable College Shortlist Rubric

Net cost and debt risk: 25%

Academic fit for your major: 15%

Outcomes and career support: 15%

Internship, research, and experience access: 15%

Location and daily life: 10%

Personal fit and support: 10%

Flexibility if your plans change: 10%

To calculate the score, multiply each category score by its weight and add the weighted scores together. Your final score will be out of 5.

The Final Decision Rule

Once you score your schools, do not automatically choose the highest number. Choose the school that scores well overall, does not create major financial risk, gives you access to the opportunities you need, and feels like a place where you can realistically succeed.

Before you commit, ask what the school will cost each year, whether you can get the classes you need, how easy it is to meet with an advisor, whether internships or research are accessible, and whether you can see yourself being happy there on a normal Tuesday.

That “normal Tuesday” question is underrated. College is not mostly brochure moments. It is walking to class, studying, emailing professors, finding friends, and figuring out what you want your future to look like. I really recommend choosing the place where those ordinary days seem sustainable.

Final Thoughts

Choosing a college is not about finding the perfect school, because there is no perfect school! It is about finding a school that gives you a strong combination of affordability, opportunity, support, and fit.

The scorecard will not make the decision for you, but it will make the decision clearer. My last advice is this: There are a lot more factors that go into your success at a school and in applications to graduate school one day than a university’s prestige. Choose the place where you can grow, stay supported, stay financially reasonable, and have the resources to reach your next step in life. It really matters once you get started!

SEE ALSO: Financial Objectives College Students Should Start Thinking About