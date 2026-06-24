The Vibe Check: The Newest Entertainment Trends For Campus Events

Are your college assignments burning you out? Do you feel the need to find new friends on campus? Think about attending some campus events for community and connection. If you’ve never been to a college club fair, cultural festival, or sports tournament, now would be a good time to check them out as research shows that engaging in these activities has multiple benefits. A study has found that students that are more involved in out-of-class activities are more satisfied with their experiences and relationships with each other as well as with the institution. What’s more, those who organize or volunteer for events gain practical life skills like delegation, decision making, and time management.

If you’re thinking about getting involved in events planning in your college or university, consider some of the latest entertainment trends to shake up your campus. Event entertainment has shifted from passive viewing to highly immersive experiences, so bring these functions and festivities to your campus to maximize fun and engagement.

Next-Level Campus Corporate Events

Companies and organizations that want to connect with university talent propose a variety of events, such as career or internship fairs where recruiters network and collect resumes. But most students who have attended such activities find them to be quite boring, and many experience Powerpoint fatigue after sitting through hours of corporate presentations. To create a more engaging experience, think about planning a multi-sensory event to make relationship building more fun and organic.

First, encourage guest speakers to create TED Talk-style presentations that last no more than 15 minutes, then incorporate large LED video walls and interactive digital features. You may also want to add custom projections to the main presentation rooms and halls to create visually stunning environments. Next, instead of boring breakout rooms, design themed hubs with names like ‘Wellness Zone,’ or ‘Innovation Lounge.’ It’s even better if the themes fit the company’s products or services, but you can also work with non-competing sponsors to design the hubs. Don’t forget to set up experiential pop ups like tech demo hubs, VR zones, and product testing nooks throughout the campus.

Instead of boring corporate lunches, bring in local food trucks and interactive tasting stations to elevate food options. Also, ditch the usual office swag bags filled with memo pads and corporate pens. Instead, practice mindful gifting by giving ethically sourced local goods or discount vouchers from participating companies. Close the festivities with performers who specialize in entertainment for corporate events to end the day on a high note.

Wellness Events

In films, partying ‘til dawn and indulging in copious amounts of alcohol is part of the quintessential college experience. While this may be true for older generations, today’s college students are partying and drinking less. According to data from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, students, particularly Gen Z, are less interested in alcohol as they see it as a risk to their wellbeing. Instead, college students are focusing on their health by treating wellness as a lifestyle rather than a way to cure illnesses.

Because students prioritize holistic self care, it makes perfect sense to have campus events that center on mental health, physical fitness, and other wellness priorities. Instead of generic wellness events though, think about hosting tailored gatherings like Meditation and Mocktails after finals. Have after class yoga or ‘glow in the dark’ yoga sessions on the grounds, create guided meditation nooks, and set up booths or stalls where vendors can sell mocktails infused with healthy ingredients like coconut water, acai, and freshly pressed juices.

You can also integrate relevant fitness activities to cultural heritage celebrations. For instance, for Korean Heritage Month, you can host K-pop dance classes or random dance activities. You can also have student-led pop up teaching kitchens so participants can learn to prepare healthy Korean dishes.

Sustainability Events

Many college students are conscious about their carbon footprint, so sustainability events are sure to be a big draw. Think about inviting electric car and scooter makers to the event so everyone can learn about their benefits and test drive different EVs. You can also have a market where students and vendors sell organic produce, plant-based food, vegan makeup and skincare products, and other eco-friendly merchandise. Minimize waste through digital ticketing and banning single-use plastics from food and merch stalls, and set up zones where attendees can drop off their recyclable items.

Taking part in campus events can enhance your college experience. Have any of these events on your campus sometime this year to encourage interactions and give students a much needed outlet to relax, recharge, and have fun.

SEE ALSO: Simple Wellness Habits to Help College Students Avoid Burnout