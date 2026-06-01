Student Housing Maintenance Issues: How to Get Repairs In A Dorm Done Quickly

Imagine walking into a dorm room with a leaking roof or broken shower. What’s even more devastating is sending an alert to your dorm manager or resident advisor. Then wait for days for a response. This maintenance limbo has become the norm, as many colleges and universities are falling behind the upkeep of facilities, according to Gordian, a building intelligence firm. In the report shared on Higher Ed Dive, renovation backlogs in colleges have hit high levels, with the value reaching $156 per gross square foot. While financial constraints force colleges to defer maintenance, including in dormitories, it creates safety risks and additional costs. So, how do you get repairs in your dorm done faster to prevent health and safety issues while saving the institution money? The key is learning how to report problems, something that should be in your student safety plan before moving into a dorm or apartment.

Report to Official Channels Promptly

Who do you reach out to first when there’s a plumbing failure or damaged roof affecting your apartment or dorm? Each college has unique protocols on how to report issues about accommodation areas. You may be required to report through your resident advisor (RA) or fill out an online maintenance request form. Some schools advise students to report both online and to the RA. What if you’re renting an apartment off-campus? You’ll need to notify your landlord or submit a complaint through the building’s designated phone line or portal.

For quick resolution, students need to report maintenance issues as soon as they spot them. If left unchecked, an overflowing toilet, for instance, can flood an entire dormitory. Sometimes a problem may not be resolved the first time it’s addressed. When this happens, follow-up with another report. A polite follow-up is necessary if the school doesn’t address a maintenance issue within 24-48 hours. Send a gentle reminder, mentioning how the problem is affecting your studies, health, and mobility.

Categorize Urgency and Be Specific

Before reporting repair needs, know what counts as emergency maintenance in apartments and dorms and what doesn’t. Note: maintenance teams prioritize issues based on urgency or severity. For example, a roof with missing shingles or a leak requires immediate attention to prevent dorm occupants from severe weather or structural collapse. To address emergency roof repairs, resident advisors and building managers hire same-day roof repair professionals. Emergency roof repair services focus on restoring missing shingles or fixing a leak immediately after reporting the issue.

Other issues categorized as urgent include exposed electrical wires, burst pipes, faulty water heaters, damaged door locks, and appliance breakdowns like a malfunctioning fridge or washing machine. A loose kitchen cabinet, slow Wi-Fi at night when everyone’s online, and burnt-out bulbs count as non-emergencies and might be resolved after 24 hours.

Besides prioritizing problems as emergencies and non-emergencies, specify them clearly. Instead of saying broken sink, give details of how the sink isn’t working properly. You could say the sink is leaking non-stop from the base. Water is drilling into the cabinet below, causing flooding and rotting the wood. This trick ensures the landlord or dorm manager understands what’s going on and gives them a starting point to inspect the problem or send repair services immediately.

Share Evidence and Document Everything

Even if you’ve spoken to your RA or property manager in person or on the phone, send a written complaint. Having your reports in writing ensures you have time-stamped records of when you reported the issue. Also, attach photos and short videos of the issue before repairs are done to an email or WhatsApp text for reference. When there’s proof of the damages that require fixing, the landlord or dorm manager can speed up diagnosis of the problem. Plus, you’ll have a paper trail to use when following up in case you don’t receive a response within a day or two. Make sure your follow-ups are polite but firmly highlight your expectations of quick resolution for the improvement of quality and condition of dorms.

Living in a dorm is exciting, but it’s not without maintenance challenges. You might encounter roof leaks, faulty plumbing systems, and HVAC problems. Getting these problems fixed quickly is essential to enhance the quality of your life in college. And it revolves around defining the issues and reporting them immediately as they arise through the right communication channels. Also, provide visual proof of the issues and keep a trail of the written reports. Don’t be afraid to contact your resident advisor or apartment manager continuously if repairs are delayed.

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