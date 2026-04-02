U.S. Admissions Timeline for International Students

There’s no denying that U.S. admissions can feel confusing for international students and families. From choosing the right school to taking required tests and applying for a visa, it can be hard to know what you have to do and when to do it.

This guide breaks the process down into a month-by-month plan, starting as far back as 18 months before enrollment so you know exactly where to begin.

18-16 Months Before Enrollment

As early as 18 months before enrollment, you should start making a plan. This is the foundation of the rest of the process, as it’s the stage where you research different universities and degree programs and determine whether there are specific requirements for your chosen schools.

As part of this early planning, students and families should review standardized test requirements, such as the SAT, ACT, and TOEFL, and learn the difference between application types such as Early Decision and Early Action.

You should also check passport validity at this stage, as it must remain valid throughout the application and visa process.

15-14 Months Before Enrollment

Around the 15-month mark, students should start preparing for their tests. A key part of this is understanding the different requirements of the ACT and SAT for international students, such as test length, question formats, and preparation strategies.

Students will also need to prepare for English proficiency tests, as most U.S. universities require proof of English skills through exams like the TOEFL and IELTS.

During this phase, students should register for their first test dates, pursue extracurricular activities to strengthen their applications if necessary, and begin tracking deadlines, as every university is different.

13-12 Months Before Enrollment

At the one-year pre-enrollment mark, it’s time to put the above preparation into action, which means taking the first standardized tests.

You should also start requesting recommendation letters from your teachers and counselors. It’s best to do this in advance rather than last minute, as it gives them time to prepare strong, thoughtful letters.

Students should also narrow down their college list to identify top choices and begin brainstorming personal statement topics they’ll need for applications.

11-10 Months Before Enrollment

At this point in the timeline, you should start preparing your applications. This includes:

Drafting your personal statement

Retaking standardized tests if needed

Beginning to fill out application forms

Gathering required documents, such as academic transcripts, and having them translated if required

9-8 Months Before Enrollment

Students and families should consider the 9-month mark as the right time to begin submitting applications before enrollment. While timelines vary by institution, this serves as a reliable general benchmark.

This is the stage where students finalize essays and supplemental materials, send official test scores, and confirm all documents are received by universities.

7-6 Months Before Enrollment

Now that enrollment is 6 months away, families should carefully consider the financial planning of studying abroad.

This may include completing financial aid forms, applying for external scholarships, and preparing financial documents such as bank statements and sponsor letters.

This planning may help guide your final college decision, as costs and available funding can vary significantly between universities.

5-4 Months Before Enrollment

Around this time, students should start receiving responses from the universities they applied to. Now’s the time for families to compare tuition costs, scholarship opportunities, location, and academic programs across different offers.

There may be virtual events you can attend to better understand the universities you’re comparing, helping you evaluate which option is the best fit for your academic goals, learning preferences, and overall student experience. At this stage, you should make a final college decision and pay the enrollment deposit, if applicable.

3 Months Before Enrollment

Three months before enrollment, the priority should turn to the student’s visa. Families may choose to start this process even earlier, depending on when they finalize college decisions and are able to begin the visa process.

Students must receive Form I-20 from the chosen university, which is a certificate that confirms their admission and eligibility to apply for a student visa.

In addition to receiving this form, key steps during this stage include:

Paying the SEVIS fee

Completing the DS-160 visa application

Scheduling and preparing for the visa interview

Gathering required documents

2-1 Months Before Enrollment

A couple of months before enrollment, you should start pre-departure preparation. This process may vary depending on your specific circumstances, but often includes:

Booking flights

Arranging housing

Registering for classes

Attending pre-departure orientations

Preparing important travel documents

Purchasing appropriate clothing based on the destination’s weather conditions

Arrival Month

This 18-month journey ends with the student’s transition to campus. Upon arriving in the U.S., there are several things students will need to take care of, such as attending international student orientation, opening a bank account, and checking in with the international student office.

We also recommend getting familiar with your campus and the local area, as this will be your new home. Many students also sign up for extracurriculars and groups that match their interests, making it easier to meet like-minded people.

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