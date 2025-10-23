University of Virginia Strikes Deal With Trump Administration to Halt Probes

The Justice Department has announced that an agreement has been reached with the University of Virginia (UVA) that puts five federal investigations into the institution on hold.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, requires UVA to follow White House guidelines that prohibit “unlawful racial discrimination in its university programming, admissions, hiring or other activities.” Every quarter through until 2028, the university must submit quarterly data, and its president will personally certify compliance under penalty of perjury.

“After months of discussions with DOJ, I believe strongly that this agreement represents the best available path forward,” interim President Paul Mahoney wrote in his campus message. The agreement, he noted, “preserves the academic freedom of our faculty, students, and staff”.

This arrangement acknowledges that the government “does not aim to dictate the content of academic speech or curricula”. Mahoney also assured that UVA would maintain its comprehensive review of practices and policies to meet federal law requirements.

Justice Department officials confirmed they will close these investigations once UVA implements its “planned reforms prohibiting DEI at the university”.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon endorsed the agreement, noting it “will protect students and faculty from unlawful discrimination, ensuring equal opportunity and fairness are restored”.

This settlement distinguishes itself from recent agreements with other institutions. While Brown University paid a $200 million settlement and Columbia University agreed to a $50 million payment, UVA will make no monetary payments. The university also becomes the first public institution to reach such an agreement with the Justice Department.

The agreement represents part of the Trump administration’s comprehensive overhaul of American higher education, which began after taking office in January 2025. This broader initiative has resulted in billions of dollars in federal funding cuts affecting institutions across the United States.

SEE ALSO: Brown University Joins MIT In Rejecting Trump Administration ‘Compact’