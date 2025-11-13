Television Academy Foundation Announce Hollywood Summer Internships

The Television Academy Foundation have announced applications are open for its 2026 Summer Internship Program in Los Angeles for media arts college students nationwide offering over 40 paid, eight-week internships at top Hollywood production companies and studios.

The program is open to undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in accredited colleges and universities as well as students graduating in spring 2026. Internships may be in person, hybrid or remote — depending upon the opportunity. Online applications are being accepted through Jan. 7, 2026, at 5 p.m. (PST) at TelevisionAcademy.com/Internships.

“The Summer Internship Program is one of the most exciting gateways into the entertainment industry,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “We’re proud to offer students across the country unparalleled access to industry leaders and hands-on experience that can shape their future careers in television.”

The Foundation’s internship program is celebrated as one of the entertainment industry’s most prestigious programs for students seeking careers in television. It gives students in-depth and professional experience working in a variety of television careers and disciplines at top entertainment studios and production facilities.

Internship categories include opportunities for animation, cinematography, development, directing, editing, production, news and writing. Participants gain behind-the-scenesinsight into the business and the opportunities to expand their professional network through various career-development events.

Finalists are selected by members of the Television Academy with final selections made by participating host companies.

The Foundation also offers Getting Real: Unscripted Internships for students from the Greater Los Angeles Area and Central Valley of California interested in nonfiction television careers. In addition, internships for foster youth in the Greater Los Angeles Area are available with support from the Wolf Family Foundation.

Students selected for the 2026 Summer Internship Program will be offered the chance to also apply for the Bob Bennett Future Leaders program. Established by a gift from the Robert M. and Marjie A. Bennett Foundation, the Future Leaders program provides additional financial support for intern housing and transportation as well as leadership training for the 10 students selected. To be considered, applicants must submit a 350-word essay on what innovation and leadership mean to them and how they plan to apply those qualities in their internship and future careers in television.

