How to Successfully Transition to a New Career Path

The thought of switching careers can be daunting, as you have invested time, energy and money into your current profession. However, if a lack of growth or passion is setting in, making a change is the best move you can make for your long-term fulfillment and earning potential. Successfully transitioning is about conducting a self-audit to show your transferable skills while getting new technical expertise.

This guide will break down the exact steps needed to execute a successful career transition. We’ll show you how to identify the fields that will best suit your talents by researching skill shortages and providing effective strategies for using your past experience to help you in your new career. By following this roadmap, you’ll be equipped to bridge the experience gap and confidently start a new long-term career. Continue reading to find out more.

Research and Planning

Self-Assess

Self-assessment is always valuable in life, as you get to find a lot about yourself. Making a list of your transferable skills will be very beneficial and help you with planning your next steps in life, as you’ll know exactly what you’re already good at doing. You can use this to identify where your passions are and where you will be best positioned in the job market.

You can also see where you wouldn’t fit, so you avoid wasting time applying for roles that you aren’t suitable for. It’s important to remember that it’s about quality instead of quantity, as you will want to apply for roles that best align with your transferable skills.

Research the New Field

Research industries currently experiencing skill shortages, such as cybersecurity, sustainable energy or HGV drivers. Use labour market reports to identify future-proof roles that can allow you to save money for the future. Look beyond large companies to start-ups and mid-sized firms that may be more flexible in hiring career-changers, as this will give you a better chance of getting hired.

Understand the reality of the target role, not just the idealized job description. If you feel as though you have the skills to excel in a role, it will be worth applying for even if the job description doesn’t sound great on paper.

Create an Action Plan

This action plan should include specific goals, such as Complete Python certification by month 3 and Conduct 5 informational interviews by month 2. Allocate time and budget for skill acquisition, and set a realistic timeline for when you intend to leave your current role, ideally giving yourself 6-12 months for the full transition process.

Don’t put yourself down if your action plan goals aren’t achieved in your given timeframe, as unforeseen circumstances can alter the results.

Skill Building

Network Actively

Networking is your most powerful tool for breaking into a new field. Conduct informational interviews to gather advice and insights from people in your target role, as this will give you an accurate mindset on what to expect. This helps you refine your pitch and discover unadvertized opportunities.

Join professional associations and industry-specific online communities to show genuine engagement, as this will come across well to potential employers looking for those who are passionate about a specific type of role.

Use Job Boards

Use job boards to analyse the required skills and experience for the roles you want. Tailor your resume so that it highlights transferable skills that can be carried across into a variety of roles, as this will make you seem more adaptable. For example, a former teacher might re-frame classroom management as high-quality online training program delivery, so they can excel in a variety of project management roles.

Prepare for Interviews

Practice articulating why you have decided to make a career change, so you don’t appear to think negatively about your old role, but positively about your future vision. Use the STAR method to answer behavioral questions, always linking your past achievements and why it will benefit you in a new role.

This looks at your situation, task, action and result to give you a better chance of a successful interview, as it shows that you’ve put thought into the process.

Find Training Courses

You can get specific technical skills required for the new role by finding training courses that can get you job ready within a few days. For example, Lifft Group offers HGV ADR training courses that can be completed within 48 hours, so you can get a quick job solution that has long-term benefits. This type of role is desperate for more workers, making it a smart training course to get involved with.

Focusing on projects that result in a tangible portfolio can prove competence better than any certificate, so you will have a better chance of being hired. Those who have a portfolio that is limited will give them less roles that they’re qualified for.

