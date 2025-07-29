Annual Physicals in College: Are They Really Necessary?

College life is a whirlwind. New classes, new friends, late-night study sessions, and a constant battle to balance independence with responsibility. Somewhere in that chaos, one essential thing often gets pushed to the back burner—your health.

For many college students, the idea of getting an annual physical seems unnecessary or like something only older adults need. But is that true?

Let’s dive into why annual physicals in college might be more important than you think—and how they can even play a surprising role in broader areas of student life like USMLE preparation or getting CPR certified.

Understanding the Annual Physical

An annual physical is a comprehensive check-up during which a healthcare provider evaluates your overall health. It includes everything from checking your vital signs to asking about your lifestyle, eating habits, exercise routine, and even your mental health. The idea isn’t just to find out if something is wrong—it’s to ensure everything is running smoothly and prevent issues before they arise.

This check-up is your opportunity to address concerns you may not even be aware of yet. You may be experiencing poor sleep or weight gain without understanding why. You could have elevated blood pressure and not even feel it. A physical examination can bring these issues to light early, before they develop into something serious.

Why College Students Tend to Skip Their Physicals

Let’s be honest. When you’re buried under assignments, preparing for USMLE practice exams, juggling internships, and trying to hold onto a social life, visiting the doctor isn’t at the top of your to-do list. Many students assume that because they’re young, they’re automatically healthy. That assumption often leads to ignoring check-ups until something feels off.

There’s also the factor of cost. Healthcare can be expensive, and navigating insurance—especially if you’re away from home—can feel overwhelming. Some students aren’t even aware that their campus health center may offer low-cost or free annual exams. Accessibility, time, and the “I feel fine” mindset all contribute to physicals getting brushed aside.

So, Are They Really Necessary?

Absolutely. Your body undergoes numerous changes during your late teens and early twenties. You’re adapting to a new environment, a new diet, new stress levels, and often, an inconsistent routine. Even if you feel okay, an annual physical provides a baseline for your health. This is especially crucial for students preparing for demanding career paths, such as medicine.

For example, if you’re on the path to medical school and prepping for the USMLE, maintaining good health is essential. High stress, lack of sleep, and mental fatigue are common among students in this phase.

An annual physical can help identify whether these challenges are affecting your body and mind. It’s a preventative tool that supports your performance—academically, physically, and emotionally.

The Mental Health Check-In

College can be mentally and emotionally intense. Anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues often surface during this period of life. And yet, these are rarely discussed openly. During an annual physical, your doctor will usually ask questions that touch on your mental well-being—whether you’ve been feeling down, anxious, or stressed.

This conversation can be incredibly helpful, especially for students who aren’t sure where to turn. Whether you’re feeling the weight of academic pressure or dealing with the emotional toll of being far from home, your annual check-up is a confidential, judgment-free zone to bring it up.

How Physicals Tie into Other Certifications and Life Skills

Another interesting aspect of the necessity of annual physicals in college is how they relate to other personal development goals. Many students, especially those in health-related fields or looking to work in public service or healthcare, are interested in earning a CPR certification.

Often, obtaining certification requires a basic level of physical fitness and health, and some programs even recommend a pre-participation check-up before engaging in physically demanding training.

If you’re considering volunteering for EMT services, working at a summer camp, or even getting certified to teach swim lessons, you might need proof of recent physical health. A current physical cannot only keep you qualified but also reassure your instructors or employers that you’re physically ready for those roles.

The Hidden Perks of a Yearly Check-Up

You might not expect to get much out of a half-hour appointment with a doctor, but that small investment of time can bring big benefits. A physical gives you a moment to ask about anything that’s been nagging you, from frequent headaches to irregular sleep cycles.

It also provides access to resources you may not have realized were available, such as diet advice, sexual health information, or strategies for improving sleep hygiene.

Moreover, it helps establish a relationship with a medical professional. As you grow older and start managing more of your own health decisions, having a doctor who knows your history and who you feel comfortable talking to becomes more valuable than ever.

Don’t Wait for a Problem

Many students wait until something’s wrong to see a doctor. Maybe it’s a weird rash, sudden fatigue, or anxiety that won’t go away. While it’s important to seek help in those situations, you don’t have to wait for your body to throw up red flags. Getting checked regularly helps prevent those problems or catch them while they’re still small.

Think of it like maintaining a computer. You wouldn’t wait for the hard drive to crash before backing up your data, right? Your health deserves the same attention—especially when you’re pushing yourself mentally and physically in school.

Finding Time and Making It Happen

If your school has a student health center, start there. Most offer appointments during school hours and understand the busy schedules of college students. Some even allow you to schedule online or drop in for quick health screenings. Many institutions fold the cost of a physical into your student fees, so you may already be paying for the service without realizing it.

Even if your school doesn’t offer one, local clinics and urgent care centers often provide discounted physicals for students. All you need to do is ask.

Your Health Deserves a Spot on Your Syllabus

In the flurry of college life, taking care of yourself can feel like a low priority. But annual physicals are more than just a box to check—they’re a chance to make sure your body and mind are keeping up with the demands of your lifestyle.

Whether you’re studying late for a USMLE practice test, training for CPR certification, or just trying to survive finals week without falling apart, your health is your foundation. An annual physical helps reinforce that foundation, ensuring you’re not just surviving college—but thriving in it.

SEE ALSO: Stress Relief for Students: Fun Dorm Activities That Actually Work