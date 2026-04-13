8 College Survival Skills Every Student Needs

Your college years are meant to be some of the best of your life. When suddenly you have all the freedom of adulthood, you’ve moved out to live on your own and you’re surrounded by people more or less on the same boat. Everything is exciting and new. A fresh chapter. But, inevitably, the rose-tinted glasses will come off and reality will quietly set in. When you realize supporting yourself is a lot more expensive than you expected and every meal of the day can’t only be instant noodles—that’s when the harder part of student life begins. To help get you past these challenges, we’ve compiled a list below of essential survival skills you’ll need as a college student.

1. Budgeting

Learning how to manage your money is a skill you’ll use for life. And if you’ve never created a budget before, there’s no better time than college for you to properly give it a try. Start by thinking of all your current expenses. Separate your “needs”— food, bills and hygiene—from your “wants”—new clothes, streaming services and luxury items. Then build a budget around that, stretching your money as far as you are comfortable with. To avoid running short, it’s always handy to keep your disposable income separate from the money you definitely need for rent and bills. Most banks will have student accounts with 0% overdraft that you can utilize, along with helpful mobile apps to track your spending. It is worth being wary of credit card solicitations that are particularly common among students, as the average credit card debt in the U.S. only continues to rise.

2. Meal-Planning

The benefits of planned meals are considerable, from cutting costs by reducing impulsive spending to promoting healthier eating habits. They also free up a lot of time that can be better spent on studying or enjoying your downtime in an otherwise busy schedule. By organizing meals in advance and condensing preparation into one or two sessions each week, the daily stress of deciding what to cook, shopping for ingredients, and preparing meals is lifted from your shoulders.

Successful meal-prepping always starts with a clear plan. Pick a few budget-friendly recipes you know you’ll enjoy throughout the week, then start on a shopping list to gather up all the ingredients you’ll need. Once that’s done, that’s all the decision-making stress over with. Then comes the cooking on a dedicated day or two of the week. Ensure the meals you prepare can be safely stored in the fridge for several days, paying close attention to the perishability of ingredients.

3. Basic Cooking Skills

Being able to cook decent meals is not only essential for surviving college, but also a major money-saver, helping you cut back on takeout and restaurant expenses. Basic cooking skills are also key to maintaining your weekly meal plans, and fostering that independence you’re given when you move away from home. There’s a certain confidence boost you get by learning to cook for yourself and make nutritious meals to sustain both your body and mind. Good food is something we all depend on, and when you cook it for yourself, you begin to trust in your own ability to meet your needs. So put in that effort. Ask a parent for a few basic tips before you leave for your dorm life, or pull up tutorial videos on YouTube and really pay attention. Your first home-cooked meal may not be Michelin-star worthy. Maybe you’re just frying an egg to have with some toast. But when you cook for yourself, you’re the only critic in the room. It’s a skill you can work on over time and improve at your own pace.

4. Keeping Your Room Clean

Just as with everything else on our list, there are numerous benefits to keeping your room clean. Whether it’s improving your mental and physical well-being in a tidy, comfortable environment or reducing your risk of illness, especially in shared spaces, the upsides are significant. Decluttered spaces mean clearer minds, which is exactly what you’ll need to stay focused and succeed in college. Your room will often double as a study area, especially on days when a trip to the library feels like too much. So keeping it tidy helps minimize distractions, making it easier to concentrate and stay productive. Regular dusting and vacuuming will help reduce the spread of germs, remove allergens, and prevent mold or pest issues. It’s important to be mindful of these problems, as they are especially common in enclosed dorms and shared spaces like bathrooms and kitchens.

5. Taking Advantage of Student Discounts

Student discounts are crucial for making the most of limited budgets. They make all the difference in weekly expenses when they’re often available for everyday essentials, including groceries, toiletries and clothing. Not only are they also lifesavers when it comes to affording required textbooks, specialized software and other academic tools for courses, but they also extend to free or discounted streaming subscriptions for more affordable entertainment like Spotify and YouTube Premium. All in all, the benefits to student discounts ultimately boil down to money being saved, which can reduce financial stress and build on emergency savings for unexpected expenses or future goals.

6. Making Friends

Building friendships in college is just as important as keeping up with academics. Having a supportive social circle can make transitioning to a new environment much easier, and friends make challenging times, like exam weeks or deadlines, feel more manageable. They’re your go-to people for good times, unwinding after a long day of classes or for sharing notes to help keep you on track. These meaningful connections boost your overall well-being and confidence.

College brings together people who are at a similar stage in life, many of whom are just as eager to build friendships. So take any small opportunities to connect, by leaving your door open now and then or striking up a conversation with someone you sit next to in class. These relationships are what make the college experience truly enjoyable and many can grow into lifelong friendships.

7. Going to Class

This one seems obvious enough, but the temptation to skip 8AM or 9AM classes is just as common as you’d expect. Yes, they may be difficult to wake up for, but they’re important. Although lecture notes and recordings are often available after class, there are benefits to being physically present that can’t be replicated. In class, you’re more engaged and absorb material more effectively. You’re given the chance to ask questions in real time and participate in discussions that deepen your understanding. Professors also provide essential information and insights that can be crucial for exams and assignments, and which may not always be included in lecture slides or textbooks.

8. Going to all Orientations

Orientation sessions provide you with all the essential information you need on campus, that is often not repeated elsewhere. They introduce you to academic expectations, campus resources, and safety procedures that will have you knowing your way around campus and assignments in no time. And the sooner you do that, the better prepared you’ll be if issues arise.

Beyond academics, orientations also provide a chance to meet your peers and join societies. These support networks are often key to adjusting to college life, and missing out on them can leave you unprepared and disconnected from important opportunities.

SEE ALSO: Is Gaming a Good Stress Reliever for College Students?